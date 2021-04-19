Viral video shows Pak soldier threatening ‘mutiny’ against Imran Khan government





Days after Islamist group Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) unleashed violence and terror in several cities across the country, videos have now surfaced on social media where members of the Pakistani military are threatening to hide. rebellion against the government. The threats of mutiny come against the backdrop of the Pakistani government’s failure to expel the French ambassador from the country.

On Sunday April 18, journalist Taha Siddiqui shared a video of a Pakistani soldier warning the Imran Khan government about its crackdown on the TLP. The man said, “More than 45 lovers of the Prophet have died. I invite you to enter the battlefield. He also called on Pakistani Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa to resolve the issue. “If you don’t, all forces including Pak Rangers, Pak FC, Pak army, Punjab police and youth will strike the battlefield,” he threatened. .

The Pakistani soldier added that all are gulam (slaves) of Prophet Muhammad and are ready to sacrifice their lives in his honor. Quoting Ali ibn Husayn Zayn al-Abidin, he stressed: “I am not offended by the Yazidis for the battle of Karbala but by the Kuffars (comparing the Muslims to the infidels who remained silent).” He said the military was with the protectors of Islam (referring to Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan) and claimed they were happy to die millions of times for the sake of their prophet Muhammad. “This uniform and the flag are for the honor of the Prophet,” he reiterated.

It is really scary. A #PakistanArmy soldier calls on the army chief, General Bajwa, to stop the action against the TLP. He says 45 Prophet lovers were killed. He also says that if Bajwa does not intervene, then all the soldiers on duty, who are lovers of Mohammad, will go to the mutiny pic.twitter.com/5AbB4fpjIL

Taha Siddiqui (@TahaSSiddiqui) April 18, 2021

“Gustaak-e-Nabi ki ek hi saza sarr tann se juda (The punishment for dishonoring our Prophet is to separate the head from the body),” he continued. Pakistani army personnel claimed that the Muslim “Ummah” emerged after the French government insulted the prophet and caused great pain to Muslims.

He thanked the founder of the radical party, Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi, for having produced such Aashiq-e-Rasool (lover of the Prophet Muhammad). The man said that Rizvi and other such Islamist organizations called on the government to carry out Jihad against France. “If you can’t do that, expel the ‘impure’ French ambassador from this ‘pure’ country. It was the agreement between Rizvi and the government. However, after his death, the dates were extended (to bring this issue to Parliament), ”he lamented.

[Part 2] Questions from a Pakistani army soldier: Despite the agreement with the TLP, why the government did not expel the @FranceinPak ambassador for blasphemy committed by the government #France. He alleges that the Pakistani government is controlled by Jews and Christians. He calls on everyone to join the Prophet’s lovers and the protest pic.twitter.com/nX0XWtAzFn

Taha Siddiqui (@TahaSSiddiqui) April 18, 2021

“Then the government made a deal with Rizvi’s son (Saad Hussain). They had asked for an extension until April. But they arrested Saad Hussain and said they could not honor the deal (made between Imran Khan and TLP). It is because we are the puppets and the dogs of the Jews of the world. So when the Prophet’s lovers took to the streets, the government cracked down on them with lathi charges, gunfire, shelling, and acid-adulterated water cannons.

“Why are you doing this to please the infidels?” ask Pakistani army personnel

In another video shared by Kashmiri journalist Aditya Raj Kaul, another member of the Pakistani army warned: “Please ask the prime minister to pull a chain over the ‘haramkhor kutta’ (unfaithful dogs) in the police. They beat our ulemas (clerics). They brutally assaulted a young boy today to such an extent that he is now martyred. Allah is watching. “

The Pakistani military in rebellion mode against Imran Khan after several radical TLP protesters were killed by police and security forces in Pakistan during protests. Pakistani army soldier asks army chief in a public video to ask Imran Khan to control his dogs (police) or face the action. pic.twitter.com/zq0E7YrXw1

Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) April 18, 2021

He added: “Why does Niazi (referring to Imran Khan) unleash atrocities on our clerics? They talk about the protection and honor of Islam. They ask you to get rid of the French dog (in reference to the ambassador). Why don’t you do this? The French government insulted our prophet. Why don’t you remove it using government legislation?… Why are you doing this to please the infidels? How will you respond to Allah? How will you respond to Prophet Muhammad (on the day of judgment)? “

Pakistani military raised Islamist slogans alongside TLP

Despite the violence destroyed by Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan in the country, Pakistani army personnel have been seen raising Islamist slogans with party members. Journalist Shama Junejo tweeted: This video gives a clear message to the world from our armed forces: where are they located, who they are with and what kind of social structure they will support in Pakistan. Still, we wonder about #FATF and being a high risk country for the UK.

TLP protests

On Monday April 12, violent protests erupted in several cities in Pakistan after the arrest by security forces of Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) leader Saad Hussain Rizvi. TLP is a radical Islamist party that was founded in 2015 to prevent any changes to the country’s blasphemy law.

In its charter of demands, TLP ordered the eviction of the French ambassador within 3 months. They demanded the release of arrested TLP members and said no further cases should be registered against party workers. The TLP also demanded that Pakistan not appoint its ambassador to France, otherwise they would continue their sit-in protests.

In a video message on Sunday April 11, TLP leader Saad Hussain Rizvi urged his supporters to protest and take the roads against the government if demands are not met. This call for a nationwide protest led to his arrest around 2 p.m. on Wahdat Road in Lahore. Following his arrest, a large crowd of his supporters blocked Grand Trunk Road at several intersections.

On April 16, the Pakistani government led by Imran Khan made a decision to shut down social media websites and messaging apps like WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter across Pakistan from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., sources say. Pakistani media. Meanwhile, the French Embassy in Pakistan has advised all French citizens and businesses in the country to temporarily leave Pakistan which is facing a violent civil war. This decision follows violent anti-France Islamist protests led by Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) which affect several regions of the country.







