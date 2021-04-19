Turkey between a Russian rock and a Ukrainian hard

There is a visible escalation in Russia’s relations with Ukraine, as part of a greater struggle against Ukraine drifting towards the Euro-Atlantic bloc. The escalation has its roots on the night of November 21, 2013, when Ukrainian President Victor Yanukovych, at the request of Russia, suspended the signing of an association agreement with the EU. Many in Ukraine identify as Russians, as well as being Ukrainian citizens.

Yanukovych’s decision prompted pro-Western Ukrainians to demonstrate in Euromaidan, a central square in the capital, Kiev, and further instability ensued. The agreement was then signed by the new Prime Minister, Arseniy Yatseniuk, in March 2014.

This prompted Russia to take bolder steps. The first was to immediately annex Crimea. In 1954, Crimea was transferred from Russia to Ukraine, apparently to commemorate the 300th anniversary of Ukraine’s reunification with Russia. No reasonable explanation was given as to why Russian territory would be transferred to Ukraine for such an unconvincing reason. The real reason was probably Nikita Khrushchev’s effort to consolidate his position as First Secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union with the backing of Ukrainian votes, as he owed his rise in the Soviet hierarchy to his successful political career in Ukraine.

At the time of the transfer, 75% of the population of Crimea were Russian, as the Tatars, the indigenous peoples of the peninsula, had been deported by Stalin to Central Asia in 1944 and the Russians were encouraged to settle in Crimea. .

The Russian punishment of Ukraine did not end there. He gave strong support to Russian-speaking Ukrainians in the two eastern provinces of Luhansk and Donetsk. Russian-backed separatists have started staging protests that have advanced Russification of these two provinces, where Russian influence is too great to ignore. It is reminiscent of the words of Mexican leader Porfirio Diaz, who pointed out that the Mexican curse was to be so far from God, so close to the United States.

Amid this growing tension, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Turkey last week. The day before the visit, Russian President Vladimir Putin called Recep Tayyip Erdogan and, among others, highlighted two important topics. One was the Montreux Convention. The Russian Foreign Ministry said Russia expects Turkey to be aware of the importance of the conventions.

The second was Turkey’s interest in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict in the Donbass. Putin had to choose the timing of the phone call, just before Zelenskys’ visit to Turkey, so that Ankara did not adopt an overzealous pro-Ukrainian stance on the Donbass and Crimea issues. Despite Putin’s caution, the 20-point communique issued after the Erdogan-Zelensky talks contains points that may irritate Russia, as it refers four times to Russia’s annexation of Crimea.

After the Erdogan-Zelensky meeting, Russia suspended passenger flights to Turkey until June 1, on the grounds that COVID-19 cases were increasing in Turkey. In fact, cases have increased dramatically in recent weeks, but Russian authorities’ choice of date carries a strong message. The loss of income of turkeys due to tourism due to this decision is estimated to be around $ 1.5 billion.

To complicate matters, Washington decided to send two warships to the Black Sea and Russia returned the favor by moving 15 ships of the Caspian Sea flotilla to the Black Sea, which means warming the waters off the Ukrainian coasts. If the tension escalates further, Turkey could be stuck between a rock and a hard place. He has more than one reason to support Ukraine.

First, Turkey sides with most of the international community, which views Russia’s annexation of Crimea as a violation of international law.

Second, Turkey is cooperating with Ukraine in the field of defense industries, while many of its NATO allies refuse to sell components of some sophisticated defense equipment for its drones. Thanks to this refusal, Turkey is developing its own profitable defense industry by cooperating with countries like Ukraine, which has a relatively advanced defense industry.

Third, Turkey tries to maintain good relations with Russia and the Euro-Atlantic community. It takes a lot of skill and diplomacy.

It remains to be seen whether Turkey will manage to strike a balance in this conflict without harming Russia’s sensitivities.

