Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss covid situation with doctors across the country

NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi has to virtually interact with leading doctors across the country on the covid-19 situation today. This decision comes in light of the daily number of covid-19 cases which increases to 275,000, which is pushing the demand for medical oxygen necessary for treatment. The Prime Minister will also interact virtually with key representatives of the country’s pharmaceutical companies later today.

Cabinet Secretary Rajeev Guaba is also hosting a video conference today to discuss the issue of medical oxygen availability with chief secretaries and senior officials from states and Union territories.

Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Delhi will be represented at the meeting.

Daily new cases in India continue to rise as 273,810 new cases have been registered in the past 24 hours. Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan report 78.58% of new cases, according to data from the Union Ministry of Health.

Maharashtra reported the highest daily new cases at 68,631, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 30,566, while Delhi reported 25,462 new cases, the government said. More than 20 states are now showing an upward trajectory in daily new cases of covid. The total number of active cases in India has reached 1,929,329. It now comprises 12.81% of the country’s total positive cases. A sharp slope of 128,013 recorded cases compared to the total number of active cases in the last 24 hours, according to government data. Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala together account for 63.18% of the total active cases in India.

More than 1,619 deaths have also been reported in the past 24 hours. Ten states account for 85.11% of new deaths. Maharashtra saw the most casualties (503). The Chhattisgarh follows with 170 deaths per day.

With the growing burden of the coronavirus among healthcare and frontline workers, the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan (PMGKP) package was announced in March 2020 and extended three times until April 24, 2021.

It was launched to provide a safety net for healthcare workers battling covid-19 to ensure that in the event of adversity due to covid-19, their families are taken care of. Insurance coverage of Rs50 lakh is provided under the PMKGP scheme. This provided a safety net for the dependents of the Corona Warriors who lost their lives to the pandemic.

To date, 287 claims have been settled by the insurance company. The program has played a crucial psychological role in boosting the morale of health workers battling covid-19, ”the Union’s health ministry said in a statement.

Covid Warriors’ PMGKP insurance claims will continue to be settled until April 24, 2021; thereafter, a new insurance policy for covid warriors will come into effect, ”the ministry added.