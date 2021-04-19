Politics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss covid situation with doctors across the country
NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi has to virtually interact with leading doctors across the country on the covid-19 situation today. This decision comes in light of the daily number of covid-19 cases which increases to 275,000, which is pushing the demand for medical oxygen necessary for treatment. The Prime Minister will also interact virtually with key representatives of the country’s pharmaceutical companies later today.
Cabinet Secretary Rajeev Guaba is also hosting a video conference today to discuss the issue of medical oxygen availability with chief secretaries and senior officials from states and Union territories.
Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Delhi will be represented at the meeting.
Daily new cases in India continue to rise as 273,810 new cases have been registered in the past 24 hours. Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan report 78.58% of new cases, according to data from the Union Ministry of Health.
Maharashtra reported the highest daily new cases at 68,631, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 30,566, while Delhi reported 25,462 new cases, the government said. More than 20 states are now showing an upward trajectory in daily new cases of covid. The total number of active cases in India has reached 1,929,329. It now comprises 12.81% of the country’s total positive cases. A sharp slope of 128,013 recorded cases compared to the total number of active cases in the last 24 hours, according to government data. Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala together account for 63.18% of the total active cases in India.
More than 1,619 deaths have also been reported in the past 24 hours. Ten states account for 85.11% of new deaths. Maharashtra saw the most casualties (503). The Chhattisgarh follows with 170 deaths per day.
With the growing burden of the coronavirus among healthcare and frontline workers, the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan (PMGKP) package was announced in March 2020 and extended three times until April 24, 2021.
It was launched to provide a safety net for healthcare workers battling covid-19 to ensure that in the event of adversity due to covid-19, their families are taken care of. Insurance coverage of Rs50 lakh is provided under the PMKGP scheme. This provided a safety net for the dependents of the Corona Warriors who lost their lives to the pandemic.
To date, 287 claims have been settled by the insurance company. The program has played a crucial psychological role in boosting the morale of health workers battling covid-19, ”the Union’s health ministry said in a statement.
Covid Warriors’ PMGKP insurance claims will continue to be settled until April 24, 2021; thereafter, a new insurance policy for covid warriors will come into effect, ”the ministry added.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]