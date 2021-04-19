Progress in Iranian nuclear negotiations but end “ far away ”





BERLIN (AP) High-level talks in Vienna to bring the United States back to the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran are moving forward with experts working on drafting proposals this week, but a solution remains far away, said Monday the delegate of Russia.

The United States unilaterally left the deal, which promises economic incentives to Iran in return for cutting back on its nuclear program, in 2018 under then-President Donald Trump, who said it must be renegotiated and imposed crippling sanctions.

In response, Iran has routinely violated restrictions set by the agreement, enriching uranium well beyond allowable purity and stockpiling much larger quantities, in a heretofore unsuccessful effort to force other countries involved in providing economic relief that would offset the US sanctions.

US President Joe Biden wants to bring Washington back to the deal, and Iran has been negotiating for two weeks with the five remaining powers, Germany, France, Britain, China and Russia on how that might unfold. Diplomats from world powers shuttled between the Iranian delegation and an American delegation, which is also in Vienna, but without speaking directly with the Iranian side.

Two groups of experts reflected on solutions to the two major problems: the rollback of US sanctions on the one hand, and the return of the Irans to compliance on the other.

Now, said Russian representative Mikhail Ulyanov, we can note with satisfaction that the negotiations (are) entering the drafting phase.

Practical solutions are still a long way off, but we have moved from general words to agreeing on specific steps towards the goal, he wrote on Twitter.

Already on Saturday Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran had proposed draft agreements that could serve as a basis for negotiations.

We believe the talks have reached a stage where the parties can start working on a common project, Araghchi said on Iranian national television. It seems that a new understanding is taking shape, and now there is agreement on the final goals.

The path is better known, but it will not be an easy path, Araghchi added. This does not mean that the differences of opinion have ended.

Bidens national security adviser Jake Sullivan told Fox News on Sunday that the Vienna talks had been constructive, but he would not give specific details on the proposals.

What I will say is that the United States will not lift the sanctions until we have the clarity and confidence that Iran will fully return to its obligations under the agreement, he said. he declares.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh was quoted by the country’s official IRNA news agency on Monday as saying there was progress in the talks, but that does not mean resolving the issues. disputes.

We believe the US administration knows better than anyone that Iran’s actions are part of the nuclear deal and will be halted when the US lifts the sanctions and we can verify that, a he declared.

The ultimate goal of the deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA, is to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear bomb, which it insists it does not want. make. Iran now has enough enriched uranium to make a bomb, but nowhere near the amount it had before the nuclear deal was signed.

Challenges also remain outside the negotiations.

An attack suspected to have been carried out by Israel recently hit Iran’s Natanz nuclear site, causing an unknown amount of damage. Tehran retaliated by starting to enrich a small amount of uranium up to 60% purity, its highest level ever. International inspections could also be halted without a deal.

Associated Press editors Jon Gambrell in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and Nasser Karimi in Tehran, Iran, contributed to this report.

