Douglas Ross makes ‘absurd’ excuse for Boris Johnson to avoid Scotland

BORIS Johnson will be too busy to visit Scotland ahead of Holyrood’s election, Douglas Ross suggested.

The Scottish Conservative leader also cited coronavirus restrictions as the reason for the Prime Minister’s absence, despite coming to the north in February to visit vaccination centers.

The SNP denied the “absurd” claims and said Johnson was too “toxic” to be included in the Scottish Conservative election campaign.

Ross was also convicted of insisting that Downing Street should reject indyref2 regardless of the outcome of the election.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4, Ross threw even more cold water on the suggestions his Westminster boss would make an appearance.

MP Moray said: ‘I don’t know if he is going to come to Scotland in this campaign. He had hoped to arrive, and I thought he could, but given the pandemic and the restrictions in the countryside, I’m not sure that’s likely.

When it was pointed out that Johnson had managed to travel north in February, despite even tighter restrictions at the time, Ross replied, “He came specifically in February to thank our vaccinators here.”

The Prime Minister had, until this morning, planned to visit India despite the country facing one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks in the world for several weeks.

READ MORE: Boris Johnson cancels trip to India as coronavirus cases rise

The Scottish Conservative leader added: ‘He is also leading the UK’s efforts against a global pandemic and I think people understand in this election campaign stranger, in terms of the restrictions we all face, than it is may not be that. easy for the prime minister to get up.

This claim was ridiculed by the BBC Radio 4 presenter, who pointed out that UK leaders from the Labor Party and the LibDems both visited Scotland ahead of next month’s elections.

Keir Starmer traveled to Scotland this weekend to join Anas Sarwar’s campaign

Ross commented: “I think people would understand that the Leader of the Opposition and the Leader of the Liberal Democrats at UK level are not under the same pressures as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, who is handling the deployment of this. pandemic.”

He was then asked directly if he wanted Johnson to visit. “I said, you know, I welcomed the Prime Minister to my own riding. He has come several times, ”replied the Scottish Conservative leader.

“I want to make sure he continues his efforts to deal with the pandemic south of the border. If it was possible for him to go north of the border at that point, that would be great, but I’m not putting any pressure on it.

READ MORE: Tories ‘fear’ Scottish voters as Johnson appears ready to avoid campaign

MP Moray was asked if he did not want the Prime Minister to visit because it would be “the worst possible thing for your party, because it would perhaps discourage people more than they already are”.

He replied: “As I just said, people can see the success of the decisions made by the Prime Minister and his government to protect jobs with the leave program, to invest in the roll-out of the vaccination and they see that. as a real positive to be part of the UK. But the Prime Minister also understands that I am leading the party here. This is my manifesto, this is my team and I spoke to him last night and he is very supportive of what we are doing.

Asked what was discussed on the call, Ross said it was a ‘general update’ and Johnson had not made a commitment to come to Scotland.

SNP deputy chief Keith Brown told the National: “Surely, Douglas Ross doesn’t even believe his own nonsense as he bends over backwards to defend his boss Boris Johnson.

“The reason the Prime Minister doesn’t want to come to Scotland is that even the Tories know how toxic he is in Scotland and are embarrassed to bring him here.

“Boris Johnson is afraid of responsibility and democracy and doesn’t want to come to Scotland because he knows it would only see his party’s ratings dip even further.”

The Scottish Tory leader also denied that a pro-independence Scottish government would have a ‘moral argument’ to hold indyref2 if it won a majority in the election – and said Johnson would have to reject a plebiscite regardless of the outcome.

He said: ‘I think when Nicola Sturgeon says it would be a dereliction of her duty not to, as Prime Minister, hold another referendum on independence, it is really angry with the Scots. . ”

Scottish Greens co-leader Lorna Slater commented: “Douglas Ross looks confused. He says only a Conservative vote will prevent the Scots from having a say in our future, but then claims that even if we vote with a pro-independence majority, his boss will simply say no anyway. Not only is this categorically undemocratic, but I don’t see the Scottish Tories offering a positive vision for Scotland’s future, no transformational change is being proposed, just more powers lost in Westminster, less voice on how it works of our country and more austerity. and cruelty to refugees.

“We have the opportunity to build a new Scotland as we recover from the pandemic, to be at the start of a better nation. The Scots have costed plans to create 100,000 jobs in renewable energy, nature restoration, home heating and public transport, policies that also tackle the climate emergency. We will hold a new referendum allowing the Scottish people to choose their future. That is why we are asking people to vote as if our future depends on it.