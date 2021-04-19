Trump made ‘America first’ in vaccinations





In the race to save lives, the United States and England are winning. An astonishing 47% of UK residents and 36% of US residents received at least one dose. Compare that with the European Union, where only 15% received at least one blow. The US and UK are ahead thanks to the brazen nationalism of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and former President Donald Trump.

The United States now vaccinates up to 4 million people a day, and President Joe Biden has announced that the vaccines are abundant enough that all adults are eligible by May 1. A remarkable achievement. Biden gets some credit for vaccine distribution, but Trump is responsible for producing vaccines in record time and ensuring the United States has had the first dibs on the supply. The current president claims he inherited a mess. In fact, he inherited a miracle from Trump’s Operation Warp Speed.

In the spring of 2020, Trump put America in the lead for any vaccines that would ultimately be produced. He had the foresight to contract with not one or two, but six different vaccine companies for a total of 800 million doses. Not all of the six companies’ vaccines would be approved and used. He bet on the six because failure was not an option.

Operation Warp Speed ​​paid to make the vaccines before clinical trials proved they were safe and worked. Businesses couldn’t take that risk. It was a bold strategy and it worked.

Trump insisted he would have vaccines ready by the end of 2020, a goal opponents like Anthony Fauci have said was impossible. Previously, the fastest mumps vaccine development ever in the 1960s took four years.

Johnson, like Trump, has shown the capitalist to partner with drug companies early and lock down the UK’s future vaccine supply. Meanwhile, the European Union, a collection of 27 countries, has hesitated over what to buy and at what price. By the time the EU signed contracts with vaccine developers, 105 days after Johnson signed his deals, these were thin selections. This is largely the reason why European countries are currently lacking.

In retrospect, French President Emmanuel Macron admits: “We didn’t shoot for the stars. It should be a lesson. We were wrong to lack ambition, to lack madness … to say: ‘It’s possible, let’s do it.’ “

Now EU countries are so desperate for supplies that Hungary has bought 5 million doses from Chinese state-owned Sinopharm for $ 36 a dose, possibly the highest price in the world, although Sinopharm is refusing publish clinical data showing that the vaccine works. In fact, shots may not work.

The UK has a plentiful supply, and Johnson sees this as justification for Brexit and proof of the ‘innovative genius and commercial power of the private sector’. Spoken like her boyfriend, Trump.

As for America’s success, credit Trump. On March 2, Biden attempted to rewrite history. He said: “When I took office, the previous administration had contracted for a vaccine insufficient to cover adults in America. We have rectified that.

Sorry, even the left-wing Kaiser Health News says “most of the time is wrong.” Without the contracts giving the United States the first dibs on supply, America would have been left out like the Europeans. Worse yet, the vaccines might never have been produced. Trump’s intervention made warp vaccine development less risky for companies that did.

This is essential because it is not the last pandemic. Trump’s Operation Warp Speed ​​is a model to follow next time around.

In 2019, before COVID-19 hit, Trump’s Council of Economic Advisers warned that an influenza pandemic could claim 500,000 American lives. The CEA said emerging technologies could make it possible to develop a vaccine against an invasive disease in months, instead of years, provided the government can reduce the financial risks.

The advice was prescient, and Trump followed it. The rest is history.

Betsy McCaughey is a former Lieutenant Governor of New York and author of “The Next Pandemic”.

