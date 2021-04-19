Pakistan: Islamist group frees 11 police hostages | Taiwan News





Pakistani officials said Monday that 11 police officers captured by supporters of a radical Islamist party had been released.

Party supporters have expressed fury since the leader of the now banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) – which was supposed to lead anti-France protests – was arrested last Monday.

What happened to the officers?

TLP followers seized officers hostage on Sunday during violent protests in the city of Lahore.

Pakistani Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said police were released on Monday morning after “negotiations” with the TLP.

“Negotiations have been entered into with TLP; the first round has been successful,” Rashid said in a video on Twitter. “They released 11 policemen who were taken hostage.”

Rashid said a second round of talks will take place later on Monday, although the expected content is unclear.

Social media footage had previously shown some of the police officers looking bloody and bruised, with bandages around their heads.

Why are TLP supporters protesting?

The TLP has been running an anti-France campaign for months, notably demanding the expulsion of the ambassador. In October, the Pakistani parliament backed a resolution for the expulsion of April 20.

The campaign came after the French president defended the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo for reposting cartoons of the prophet of Islam Muhammad, an act that many followers consider blasphemous.

The Pakistani government banned the TLP last week, calling it a terrorist organization. The French government last week advised its citizens to leave the country after TLP leader Saad Rizvi was arrested.

Prime Minister Imran Khan suggested on Sunday that the party was not banned for its ideology, but rather for its methods.

“Let me make it clear to people at home and abroad: Our government only took action against the TLP under our anti-terrorism law when it challenged the state’s mandate and used the street violence and attacked the public and law enforcement, ”Khan tweeted.

Police and protesters die in unrest

Protests in Pakistan paralyzed several towns and resulted in the deaths of six police officers.

TLP leadership said several party supporters were killed in clashes on Sunday.

“We will not bury them until the French ambassador is expelled,” said Allama Muhammad Shafiq Amini, a TLP leader in Lahore.

rc / rt (AFP, EFE, dpa)

