Turkey decides to ban cryptocurrency payments, citing crime risks – Eurasia Review





By Hamdi Turkey’s central bank, TCMB, has banned the use of cryptocurrencies and other crypto assets for the purchase of goods and services. Crypto-assets [may not be] used directly or indirectly in the provision of payment services and the issuance of electronic money, TCMB wrote in new rules released on Friday. TCMB said the decision reflected concerns about possible irreparable damage and significant risks as there are no regulations, oversight mechanisms or central regulatory authority, and noting the potential for criminal activity. Turkish citizens have recently flocked to crypto assets amid a sharp drop in the value of the Turkish Lira and high inflation, causing the cryptocurrency market to boom. Investors view crypto assets as a safe haven. Experts said Turkey is opting for new ways to curb unregistered transactions and impose a central control mechanism. In the next step, I think the government will introduce taxes on crypto assets, wrote Fatma Ulucan Ozkul, professor of commerce specializing in cryptocurrencies at Bahcesehir University in Istanbul on Friday. The Turkish lira has lost over 36% of its value against the US dollar since January 2020. When President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sacked the fourth central bank governor in just 20 months, the Turkish lira lost more than 15% of its value against the dollar in a day. US-based cryptocurrency research organization Chainalysis said that within the first four days of the bank’s governor being fired, cryptocurrency transactions worth £ 23 billion (nearly $ 2.9 billion) were recorded in the country. The inflation rate rose to 16% in March, but experts believe the real rate is likely higher and accuse the government of manipulating the numbers to create a better picture. The new cryptocurrency and asset legislation will come into effect on April 30. Bitcoin lost almost 3% of its value after the Central Bank decision.

