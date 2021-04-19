Johnson cancels India trip over coronavirus fears





LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday canceled a planned trip to India, which was due to take place next week, saying it was a smart move given the surge in COVID-19 infections in that country . FILE PHOTO: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson walks past Downing Street amid the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) in London, Britain April 14, 2021. REUTERS / John Sibley India is experiencing a second wave of the virus, with infections surpassing the 15 million mark, just behind the United States. Delhi is due to go into lockdown on Monday evening. (Indian Prime Minister) Narendra Modi and I have basically come to the conclusion that, very sadly, I will not be able to continue the trip, Johnson told reporters. I think that’s the only sense to postpone. Johnson had already postponed the trip once from January, when COVID-19 infections were high in Britain. A joint statement by the British and Indian governments said the trip had been canceled. Instead, Prime Ministers Modi and Johnson will speak later this month to agree and launch their ambitious plans for the future UK-India partnership. Relations with India are seen as a key part of Britain’s post-Brexit ambitions to revitalize trade with countries outside the European Union, and as a diplomatic push to gain more influence in the Indo-Pacific region. . Sure, it will be frustrating, but try to replicate as much as we can from a distance, then look forward to doing it in person when circumstances permit, and hopefully before the COP (climate) summit in November, and I hope to be successful. Narendra Modi left for the G7 in June, Johnson said. Britain has invited India to attend the G7 summit it is hosting in June. British health officials said on Sunday they were investigating a variant of COVID-19 that originated in India, but did not yet have enough evidence to classify it as a variant of concern. Reporting by William James, editing by Andy Bruce and Angus MacSwan

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos