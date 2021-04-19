Boris Johnson called ‘gumless toff’ by Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh following European Super League remarks





Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh called Boris Johnson a “gas-less toff” in response to his comments about the European Super League. The Scotsman slammed the Prime Minister after publicly criticizing the European Football Super League on Twitter on Sunday night. Johnson criticized the development of the European Super League, tweeting: “Plans for a European Super League would be very damaging for football and we support the football authorities in their action.

(Image: Deadline News)

“They would strike at the heart of the national game, and concern fans across the country. “The clubs involved must respond to their supporters and the wider football community before taking any further action.” Welsh, 62, responded by slamming the prime minister, saying his view of the highly controversial league was genuine and called it “toff without a gum.” Tweeting this morning (MON), the Scottish writer wrote: “A man of conviction. A man of principle. “A man who has the deepest interests of the game and its supporters at heart. “Na. A bodiless toff that advisers told him was unpopular.”

The European Super League is a separatist football league that is set to be played midweek as a rival in today's elite European competition, the Champions League. Twelve of Europe's elite football clubs have announced that they have agreed to create the competition, which is expected to start as soon as possible. However, the league faced heavy criticism from fans and experts alike as it would only allow five clubs to enter the competition through sporting exploits. Meanwhile, the 15 "founding clubs" would see their inclusion in the competition guaranteed, regardless of performance. It has also been said that separatist clubs will receive € 3.5 billion to support their infrastructure and investment projects amid the pandemic.







