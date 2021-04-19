CIA Director William Burns appointed to Wash100 2021 for leading intelligence efforts; Support national security priorities

Executive mosaic is happy to announce that William burns, director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), received a Wash100 price 2021 to drive national security and defense strategies, develop technological solutions and promote workforce initiatives.

This marks Burns first Wash100 price. In February 2021, the Senate Intelligence Committee unanimously approved Appointment of William Burns to be the next director of the CIA. President Biden appointed Burns for the post in January 2021.

Burns was Deputy Secretary of the State Department before his retirement in 2014 and received three Presidential Distinguished Service Awards as well as top civilian honors from the U.S. intelligence community and the Department of Defense, the team said Monday. Biden’s transition.

His diplomatic career includes work as Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs from 2008-2011, United States Ambassador to Russia and Jordan, and Deputy Secretary of the Near East Affairs Office.

He also spent time at the United States Embassy in Moscow as Minister Counselor for Political Affairs and served as Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Near Eastern and South Asian Affairs at the National Security Council.

Burns, who previously helped conduct nuclear negotiations with Iran and served as the United States’ ambassador to Russia, vowed to boost the CIA’s focus on China, describing predatory and contradictory Chinese leadership as the most great geopolitical test of the country.

For the CIA, this will mean heightened focus and urgency, continually bolstering its already impressive cadre of Chinese specialists, expanding its language skills, aligning personnel and resource allocation for the long term, Burns told the intelligence committee.

He described how the United States should beware of China and its leader Xi Jinping. He said China is striving to “methodically strengthen its ability to steal intellectual property, suppress its own people, intimidate its neighbors, expand its global reach and strengthen its influence in American society.”

“I think the developments in Xi Jinping’s China over the past six or seven years have been a very clear wake-up call,” Burns added. “The kind of aggressive, undisguised ambition and assertiveness, I think, showed very clearly the nature of the adversary and the rival we face today.

Burns noted that it was essential for the United States to develop a long-term consensus on how to approach China. “It’s not like competition with the Soviet Union during the Cold War, which was primarily security and ideological. He is an extraordinarily ambitious opponent in terms of technology and capable also in economic terms, ”he said.

Regarding Russia, he highlighted the ways in which Russia could pose a threat to the nation, including cyber attacks such as the SolarWinds breach. Russia’s Putin continues to demonstrate that declining powers can be just as disruptive as rising powers and can use asymmetric tools, especially cyber tools, to do so, Burns said. We cannot afford to underestimate them.

Burns added that the CIA workforce would be one of its top priorities, in addition to advancing technology and partnerships with other U.S. and foreign intelligence services.

I have learned that a good intelligence, delivered with honesty and integrity, is the first line of defense in the Americas. I learned that intelligence professionals must tell decision makers what they need to hear, even if they don’t want to hear it, Burns said. And I learned that politics must end where intelligence work begins.

Executive Mosaic congratulates William Burns and the Central Intelligence Agency on their 2021 Wash100 award. Burns’ efforts to protect the nation, advance technological solutions and spur workforce initiatives will continue to influence the federal and industrial sectors to the future.