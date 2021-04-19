Connect with us

PM Modi provides all assistance in Madhya Pradesh regarding oxygen supply and remdesivir

Representative image of Covid-19 screening | Photo: ANI
Bhopal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday assured the Center’s full support to the Madhya Pradesh government to meet the needs for oxygen, remdesivir and other resources to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, the minister’s office said in chief.

Deputy Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had a telephone conversation with Modi in the morning about measures to control the spread of the viral infection, a CMO official said.

The prime minister assured Chouhan of any help regarding the supply of oxygen and remdesivir and other health services to deal with the surge in COVID-19 cases, he said.

The governments of Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra had previously contacted the Ministry of Railways to examine whether the liquid medical oxygen tankers could be moved by the rail network.

On Sunday, the railways said they would run “ Oxygen Express ” trains over the next few days to carry liquid medical oxygen and oxygen cylinders across the country.

Chouhan then thanked Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal for accepting his government’s request.

Madhya Pradesh on Sunday recorded 12,248 new cases of the coronavirus, its highest one-day peak since the outbreak of the infection last year, bringing the total to 4.08080.

The virus has also claimed the lives of 66 other people in the state, bringing the death toll to 4,557.

This month, the state has so far recorded 1.12,569 new cases of COVID-19 and 571 deaths from the disease, according to official figures.

