Prime Minister Imran Khan to address nation today, says Fawad Chaudhry





Prime Minister Imran Khan will make a

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the nation today on the law and order situation prevailing in the country, revealed Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry.

He said the prime minister, during his speech, would put the nation in confidence on the situation in Pakistan following the nationwide protests of a banned organization and the clashes that followed.

Release of 11 police officers held hostage by TLP banned in Lahore

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Monday announced that 11 police officers, who had been taken hostage in Lahore by outlaw Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), had been released after negotiations led by the Punjab government .

In a video statement, the Home Secretary said the first round of talks had concluded “fruitfully” after which the police were released and protesters entered the Masjid Rehmatulil Alameen.

He added that the police had also been withdrawn.

Rasheed was hopeful that other matters would be settled in the next round as well, which would be held after Sehri.

The minister added that out of 192 blockades, only one remained and that the situation was improving there too.

Talks have started with the banned TLP and hopefully issues will be resolved with them, Rasheed said.

“ The hostages were tortured ”

The 16 police officers taken hostage on Sunday were released at 2:10 a.m. Monday morning, CCPO spokesperson Rana Arif told Geo.tv.

The TLP’s four demands included the release of their leader Saad Rivi, the lifting of the TLP ban, the abandonment of all FIRs against their workers and the presentation of a resolution in parliament to expel the French ambassador, added the manager.

Yesterday, 36 police officers were injured in clashes with rioters. One of which is critical, Arif said.

The 16 hostages were kept in the basement of a mosque and tortured.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos