China-U.S. Climate cooperation essential, but the devil will be in the details

The UK’s most high profile political event of the year is the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow in November. Delegates from around the world are due to travel to Scotland for what campaigners say is a critical meeting if global warming is to be stopped. It is ironic that another crisis, the Covid pandemic, can still force a postponement. With another outbreak of the virus likely in late fall, doubts have been expressed about the wisdom of holding such a rally, although Boris Johnson is determined that if COP26 continues it should not be an online summit. If a physical reunion proves impossible, however, it may have to be rescheduled for another year, having already been postponed from 2020. But the success of such a conference, whether it takes place virtually or in person, relies entirely on participants’ respect for the commitments they make. It also forces the biggest polluters to take the process seriously. Under Donald Trump, the United States chose to withdraw from any role in climate change, although the increased use of shale gas resulted in an overall drop in emissions before the pandemic. China, although it has made rumors about the need to fight global warming, continues to increase its emissions. As the UK and other European countries seek to go carbon-zero within 20 years, China’s production isn’t even expected to peak for another decade. The good news is that the United States and China, together responsible for over 40% of global carbon emissions, are at least working on some sort of common position. Joint statement issued following US climate envoy John Kerry’s visit to Shanghai for talks urges the two countries to cooperate on efforts to combat global warming, itself something of a breakthrough, given the cool relations between Washington and Beijing. They also agreed to approach the issue with the seriousness and urgency it demands and to help developing countries finance the switch to low carbon energy. While the declaration promises high-level engagement, presumably from President Joe Biden (who is chairing a two-day online climate change summit this week) and Xi Jinping, there are few details, and there are few details. It is not yet clear whether the Chinese leader offers to attend the conference. Nonetheless, the COP26 process would be pointless without these two on board and their rapprochement at least improves the chances of a comprehensive deal in Glasgow, provided it goes ahead.







