PML-N should stay away from disgruntled PTI lawmakers: report





(Left to right) PML-N leaders Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Maryam Nawaaz and party chairman Shehbaz Sharif. PML-N leader says PTI lawmakers are waiting for a signal from some to decide how to proceed . Jahangir Khan Tareen is not a free man. Chaudhry Nisar holds a meeting with two leaders of PML-N based in Lahore seeking support for change in Punjab.

ISLAMABAD: Amid differences within the ruling PTI over cases against Jahangir Khan Tareen, the PML-N is likely to stay away from lawmakers separated from the ruling party, The News reported, citing anonymous sources.

While requesting anonymity, a senior PML-N leader said we understand that the rebel group of PTI lawmakers are still waiting for a signal from one side to decide on their future course of action.

These people don’t know whether to go against the PTI government or continue to support it because they know they are not supposed to decide for themselves, he said.

Nearly 30 PTI MPs and MPAs openly supported Tareen, calling on Prime Minister Imran Khan to do him justice.

They hold meetings with Tareen at his home and attend court hearings with the former secretary general of the PTI.

The opposition leader said: If they go against the PTI government, we have a clear policy that we will not participate in any political change, either in the center or in the Punjab province with the help of these legislators who would be supported by the powerful districts.

Punjab PPP formula

PML-N sources, according to The News, said it is an open secret that the PPP wants change in Punjab with the help of PML-N, PML-Q and disgruntled members of the ruling PTI, adding : Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s Message has said very loudly that his party will never support any political change that is devised by undemocratic forces.

They said that when Nawaz and PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz refused to support the Punjab formula developed by the PPP, PPP president Bilawal Bhutto directly held a meeting with PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif. at Kot Lakhpat prison.

Bilawal Bhutto was allowed to meet with Shahbaz Sharif at short notice and the doors of Kot Lakhpat prison were opened to him. Even members of the PML-N do not receive any such treatment when requesting permission to have a meeting with Shahbaz Sharif, the sources said.

Chaudhry Nisar meets with PML-N leaders

According to them, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan also held a meeting with two top leaders of the PML-N based in Lahore, but all these efforts were in vain as Nawaz was not ready to change his position on the role of powerful neighborhoods in the political domain.

Jahangir Tareen is not a free man

Another senior member of the PML-N said Nawaz believed Tareen was not a free man and could not make political decisions as he pleased.

When asked to explain, he said: The PML-N believes Jahangir Khan Tareen and all the lawmakers in his like-minded group are loyal to powerful neighborhoods and do not make political decisions on their own.

So we cannot join with Jahangir Khan Tareen or his supporters who are supported by other forces. We will not be part of any change that will be supported by undemocratic forces, he said.

Sources familiar with the latest developments in the ranks of the PML-N said Nawaz had increased his contacts with senior party leaders as he chaired a number of party meetings in recent weeks.

PPP response

PPP spokeswoman Shazia Married told The News: We got a digital force in the senatorial elections for Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani and we can do that in Punjab province as well. The PPP wants to come up with no-confidence motions against the Punjabi government and federal governments, but it needs the support of other opposition parties.

Chaudhry’s personal secretary Nisar Ali Khan has been contacted and sent some questions regarding efforts to bring about change in Punjab province. But no answer was given to these questions.

Likewise, PML-N spokesperson Marryum Aurangzeb did not attend his calls or respond to text messages.

