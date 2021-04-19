Russia mocks Boris Johnson’s post-imperial complex for futile attempt to help Ukraine by sending warships to the Black Sea





BORIS Johnson was mocked by a prominent pro-Kremlin politician for sending two warships to the Black Sea. The move showed Britain was suffering from “post-imperial complexes,” Russian Senator Aleksey Pushkov said. 7 Type 45 destroyer deployed to show support for Ukraine Credit: Alamy A Type 23 frigate was also sent to the Black Sea Royal Navy to dispatch warships next month to show ‘unwavering’ support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity as Vladimir Putin massages up to 100,000 troops and heavy weaponry near his border with its former Soviet neighbor. Mr Pushkov, professor of international relations and former chairman of the foreign affairs committee of the lower house of parliament, said: “The British are skeptical of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s attempts to back Ukraine against Russia, “Most Britons remember that previous military interventions cost the country a lot of lives and money. “So Johnson had better save on sending two warships to the Black Sea to support Ukraine. The case is unnecessary.” This unnecessary display of British post-imperial complexes can be avoided Russian Senator Aleksey Pushkov Mr Pushkov said: “He will not support it in any case, two ships will not solve anything. “This unnecessary display of British post-imperial complexes can be avoided. “And with the money saved (he can) buy the Sputnik V vaccine from Russia in order to save hundreds of thousands of UK residents from the disease.” Britain is to deploy a Type 45 destroyer armed with anti-aircraft missiles and a Type 23 anti-submarine frigate to the Black Sea. RAF F-35B Lightning stealth planes and Merlin submarine fighter helicopters will be ready on the Mediterranean Task Force flagship HMS Queen Elizabeth to support warships. The deployment aims to show solidarity with Ukraine. “The UK and our international allies are steadfast in our support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” a Defense Ministry spokesperson said. Pushkov spoke as the latest videos appear to show Putin relentlessly pursuing firepower. RAF F-35B Lightning stealth planes and Merlin submarine fighter helicopters will be ready on the Mediterranean Task Force flagship HMS Queen Elizabeth 7 Russian military camp on a training ground in eastern Crimea, about 280 km from Ukrainian-controlled territory Credit: Twitter Over the past two weeks, a vast arsenal of land, sea and air has been put in place, raising fears that Russia will appropriate more land in Ukraine after Crimea was annexed to Ukraine in 2014. More than 14,000 people have died in hostilities since then. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Yevhen Yenin has claimed that the espionage charges against the country’s consul in St. Petersburg, Oleksandr Sosonyuk, were a sting operation by the Russian security service of the FSB. Sosonyuk was detained by FSB agents after receiving a “classified” portable hard drive database in a restaurant from an unidentified person whom he had met at a cafe or restaurant for red wine. He allegedly searched for classified information on Russian citizens for the black market. But Yenin claimed to shed new light on the incident, saying, “Someone called our consul and requested a personal meeting over coffee.” Live Blog THINNESS Senior royals will be SLASHED as Charles and William host critical future summit LOCAL LUCK The Kildare gas station was revealed as a shop that sold a winning 1m lottery ticket Latest kill the charge Jennie Poole’s boyfriend appears in court charged with murdering her mother in Finglas ‘THEY SHOT MY BABY’ 7-year-old girl shot dead and her father injured in McDonald’s parking lot shooting “Significant action” Lidl becomes the 1st major retailer in the world to offer free vintage products research op A major search has been launched for a woman who went missing while walking in the Waterford mountains When they met, the man took “incomprehensible records” from his bag. “After that, our consul only managed to say: stop this provocation. And then he was arrested. The database was public in Russia anyway, he said. “And for a very low price you can get all the personal information about any citizen of the Russian Federation.” He claimed that the expulsion of the Sosonyuks from Russia was a coup intended to distract from the Moscow diplomats expelled from the United States and the Czech Republic. Ukraine responded by expelling an envoy from the Russian embassy in Kiev. New footage from RT ‘propaganda’ media empire appears to show more soldiers joining potential strike force 7 Videos showed movements of troops and weapons in the Krasnodar, Kursk and Volgograd regions, and elsewhere Credit: social media 7 New footage from head of RT ‘propaganda’ media empire appears to show more soldiers joining potential strike force Credit: social media Russia deploys 50 fighters and bombers to Black Sea as US ‘warns commercial pilots against flying over hot zone amid fear of repeat MH17’







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos