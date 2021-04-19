



Alibaba founder Jack Ma gestures while singing a song during the 10th anniversary celebration of Taobao Marketplace, China’s largest consumer-focused e-commerce website, in Hangzhou, May 10, 2013. REUTERS / China Daily

The cost of charisma has become too high. Chinese financial technology giant Ant is exploring ways for founder Jack Ma to quit the company, Reuters reported over the weekend, in a bid to end pressure from Beijing and save what he can. ‘a valuation that once reached 300 billion dollars. While outspoken, larger-than-life leaders are liabilities, it pays to investor more judgment in who they are backing. Mas’s status as the patron saint of Chinese entrepreneurship has always been a risk, especially as President Xi Jinping has developed his own personality cult and increased party control over private enterprise. Even though Ma has largely moved away from Alibaba (9988.HK), he hasn’t completely left. He also retained control of the ownership of Ant, an asset he controversially split from Alibaba in 2011. Alibabas’ online retail dominance is now under pressure, as Ant has suspended its initial public offering in the face of further regulatory scrutiny. While official concerns about financial risk and monopoly behavior are justified, it is also clear that Mas Mouth has helped attract the attention of authorities. The campaign to curb his businesses followed almost immediately after a speech in which he tore up watchdogs for suppressing innovation. Enrollment in the Mas Entrepreneurship Academy, which is more of a political asset than a monetary value, is frozen. Key man risk is rampant in East Asian companies, which tend to imbue founders with excess power. Many are trying to turn into media superstars, which can be good for fundraising and valuing stocks, but also arouses political resentment. This may help explain why Pinduoduo (PDD.O) founder Colin Huang stepped down from his board in March. Others, including Faraday Future’s Jia Yueting, bask in the hype so much that they lose touch with business reality. Some ant owners whose long list includes Carlyle (CG.O), BlackRock (BLK.N) and Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) may prefer Ma leaves peacefully to save their investments. And when the next tech pitch arrives, they can tune in for calmer confidence. Tencents (0700.HK) technocrat Pony Ma Huateng, for example, built his $ 780 billion messaging and gaming titan without channeling the worst trends of Silicon Valley founders. Chinese startups will have to prepare for a cut on Jack Ma magnetism. To pursue @petesweeneypro on Twitter NEWS FROM THE CONTEXT – Chinese fintech giant Ant is exploring options for founder Jack Ma to divest his stake in the company and relinquish control, Reuters reported on April 17, citing anonymous sources. Meetings with Chinese regulators had signaled to the company that such a move could help draw a line under Beijing’s control of its activities, the sources added. – Ma had offered to hand parts of Ant back to government in November, according to a Wall Street Journal article in December. – Ant denied the report. – For previous author columns, Reuters clients can click Reuters Breakingviews is the world’s leading source for financial agenda-setting information. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect big business and economic stories as they spread around the world every day. A global team of around 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provide real-time expert analysis. Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and to www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos