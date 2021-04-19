Is a two-state Cyprus a real possibility?

If you’ve spent any time on the island of Cyprus, you’re probably familiar with the locals’ predilection for salty, squeaky halloumi cheese, eaten grilled, pan-fried, or sometimes fresh. Mainly made from sheep’s and goat’s milk, it appears on almost every menu in the Republic of Cyprus, a member of the EU, and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), where it is called hellim.

More than one in five Turkish Cypriots are financially dependent on halloumi, which accounts for 36 percent of TRNC’s exports despite a block on shipments to the EU. This month the European Commission decided to change that by registering halloumi as a Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) for all producers on the island, which has been divided since a Turkish military invasion. of 1974 sought to prevent an Athens-backed coup.

As with Prosciutto Toscano, Champagne or Parma ham, products with this status can only be labeled as such when produced in their designated place of origin. Turkish Cypriots are considered the main beneficiary, as the Republic of Cyprus has a long history of exporting halloumi to its other EU members, including 33,000 tonnes in 2019. EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell, hailed the move as a positive step ahead of next week’s talks in Geneva, attended by the TRNC, Cyprus, Greece, the UK and Turkey, with the UN as an observer.

Tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean have been high since at least 2018, when Turkey began sending drilling ships accompanied by warships to drill for natural gas in waters claimed by Cyprus and Greece. Ankaras movements brought him to the brink of war with Athens last summer. Spirits have cooled in recent months as Turkey keeps its boats in port and the two neighbors have started exploratory talks.

But at a joint press conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Ankara on Thursday, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias warned of EU sanctions if Turkey continues to violate our sovereign rights . Mr Cavusoglu later said his counterpart crossed the line. The pair agreed to speak more in Geneva, but did not announce the much-anticipated summit between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, hinting at continued unrest.

Next week, informal talks in Cyprus will mark the first since 2017, when hopes for a resolution were high after the election of TRNC chairman Mustafa Akinci, who had long advocated for reunification. When talks collapsed, most observers accused Greek Cypriot negotiators of not wanting to budge.

Turkey is the only country that recognizes the TRNC and keeps some 40,000 troops there. Last October, TRNC voters elected a new president, Ersin Tatar, who shares Ankaras’ view that a two-state solution is the only way to resolve the nearly 50-year-old dispute.

Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar (R) speaks during a joint press conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in the northern part of the divided capital of Cyprus, Nicosia, under the control of the Republic self-proclaimed Turkish North Cyprus (TRNC), in April 16 January 2021. AFP



Cyprus, Greece and the EU advocate a bi-zonal federation, a single state with significant autonomy for the north. Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades has said he is ready to resume talks, but Cyprus and Greece have both rejected the possibility of a northern Cypriot sovereign state.

Longtime Turkish Cypriot leader Rauf Denktas was among those who initially proposed a joint federation in the 1d960s, years before the division of the islands. Mr. Denktas later became the first president of the TRNC. He and successive Turkish Cypriot leaders have advocated and negotiated some form of federation for more than half a century, to little effect.

Ten years ago, many observers believed that the discovery of natural gas around the island could help resolve the dispute, as investors would need a stable and prosperous state. But following a drop in prices, the eastern Mediterranean gas market is widely considered to be limited.

Workers sort halloumi cheese at the Petrou Bros dairy in Aradippou, Cyprus on April 2. Reuters



One way to stimulate this market is collaboration: Cyprus joined Greece, Israel, Egypt and others in a regional gas forum; and there is talk of Ankara’s membership if it is able to improve its relations with Cairo. In historic talks with Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Greece on Friday in Paphos, Greek Cypriot Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides said the Eastern Mediterranean has started to drift away from its narrative of conflict thanks to a network evolving regional cooperation.

The Greek Cypriots, however, resisted cooperation with the TRNC, perhaps out of fear that a concession might further encourage Ankara. A Greek Cypriot petition launched this month urges residents to support reunification or see all of Cyprus fall into Turkish hands.

This echoes the far-right party’s alternative for Germany which warns of Muslim immigrants turning Europe into Eurabia. It is therefore not surprising that the Cypriot branch of a former Greek neo-Nazi party has started to emerge, and many Turkish Cypriots and Turks see Nicosia as under the sway of an orientalist EU and Greece.

They never wanted to share the island’s resources, power and sovereignty with the Turkish Cypriots, Turkish columnist Yusuf Kanli wrote in a recent pro-government column. Daily Hurriyet new. The Greek Cypriots refused to treat the Turkish Cypriots as their political equals. “

(Left to right) Cypriot Foreign Minister Nicos Chrisodoulides, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi and Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to UAE President Sheikh Khalifa, hold a joint press conference following their meeting in Paphos, Cyprus, April 16, 2021. EPA



An article in the British Journal of Middle Eastern Studies this month claimed that Ankaras’ policy in Cyprus had become closely linked to his national efforts to shape a nationalist-Islamist identity. Over the weekend, Erdogan berated the TRNC’s highest court for banning the country’s religious affairs office, heavily influenced by Ankara, from holding Quran classes. The Turkish president warned of the repercussions, while his communications director, Fahrettin Altun, called the decision a judicial coup against freedom of religion.

Despite these pressures, Turkish Cypriots for the most part have come to share Ankara’s view that Nicosia has not been willing to compromise, which has led many to take a harsher line. The negotiations never seriously envisioned a two-state solution, but that doesn’t mean they never will. We will not waste any more time on the federal solution ”, declared Mr. Cavusoglu of the discussions to come after his meeting with Tatar this weekend. New ideas and a new vision should be discussed.

A January 2020 poll found that over 81% favored a two-state solution among Turkish Cypriots. Around the same time, 28% of Greek Cypriots expressed their willingness to tolerate such a solution, which suggests that it is not a total refusal.

What about the power of halloumi? Mr Christodoulides said PDO status could encourage reconciliation. Due to bureaucratic obstacles, trade through the UN-monitored Green Line is only 6.3 million euros per year. But the halloumi market has grown steadily and the Turkish Cypriot Chamber of Commerce has agreed that PDO status could improve economic cooperation between the two sides.

Not so fast. TRNC Foreign Minister Tahsin Ertugruloglu described the halloumi movement as a shameful attempt … to dominate the political will of the TRNC. As part of the measure, TRNC-based producers will be able to sell to EU states, but only by sending their hellim to Cyprus first.

In addition, the Turkish Cyprus Chamber of Industry has pointed out that the UK, a colonial power in Cyprus until 1960, accounts for more than half of EU halloumi imports. No longer a member of the EU, the UK is already receiving shipments from TRNC hellim, so the northern PDO status gains may be minimal.

Europe’s stab at cheese diplomacy may have spoiled, but the Geneva talks still offer a real opportunity to move closer to a resolution.

David Lepeska is a Turkish and Eastern Mediterranean Affairs columnist for The National