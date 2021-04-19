British Prime Minister’s trip to India canceled due to Covid surge





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has canceled his trip to India amid the severity of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in the country, Downing Street confirmed on Monday. The visit was scheduled for April 26. In a statement, he said Johnson and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi “will take the floor later this month to agree and launch their ambitious plans for the future UK-India partnership,” reported the press agency dpa. “They will stay in regular contact beyond that and look forward to meeting in person later this year,” he added. Johnson was originally scheduled to visit India in January, but the trip was canceled when the UK entered a nationwide lockdown, the third of its kind since the pandemic began last year. In a report, the BBC said the UK government had hoped the postponed April visit would strengthen trade and investment ties and bring the two countries closer to a post-Brexit trade deal. Last week Downing Street said Johnson’s visit would be reduced, rather than four days as originally planned. The cancellation comes as India, in the second wave of the pandemic, has reported more than 2 lakh of one-day cases in the past five days. On Monday, the total number of cases rose to 15,061,919 after the country recorded 2.73,810 new infections in the past 24 hours, the highest single-day peak since the start of the pandemic. The death toll rose to 178,769 with another 1,619 new deaths. Meanwhile, India is currently not on the UK government’s “red list”, meaning people returning from the country do not have to quarantine themselves in a hotel for 10 days, the report said. BBC. Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser for NHS Test and Trace, said the UK did not yet have enough data to determine whether India should be on the list.







