China views Bitcoin and cryptos as investment tools, prices for VET and NEO skyrocket

Prices for VeChain and NEO skyrocket in the recent announcement. China now views cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin as investment tools rather than currencies. China-friendly VeChain and NEO prices jumped 35-55% in the middle of the announcement. Stricter regulations will emerge as stablecoins gain traction Li Bo, the vice-governor of China’s central bank, spoke at Boao’s forum regarding regulatory issues around Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, including stablecoins. The Deputy Governor further stated that Bitcoin is an alternative investment asset and not a currency per se. The main role that cryptocurrencies are expected to play in the future is that of an investment tool or alternative asset. Li said: Since it is used as an investment tool, many countries, including China, are studying the type of regulatory environment to apply to this investment method, and to ensure that speculation in such assets will not result in no serious financial risks. The use of stablecoins as payment solutions could quickly gain ground; However, Li stressed that even stricter regulations are needed than the rules currently in place for Bitcoin. For stablecoins issued by private companies, Li said they should be subject to strict supervision like banks or quasi-bank financial institutions. China is well known as a non-cryptocurrency compatible country because the country does not consider cryptocurrencies to be legal tender. The Asian country has imposed a blanket ban on all initial coin offerings (ICOs) and shut down crypto exchanges. However, in mid-2019, the world’s second-largest economy declared Bitcoin as a valuable virtual property. Chinese tech giant Meitu has also raised $ 100 million in Bitcoin and Ether as part of the company’s cash allocation plan. The Xiamen-based tech company further believes that cryptocurrencies are better stores of value than fiat. The central bank, the People’s Bank of China, further clarified that possession of Bitcoin in the country is legal. Mining operations are also legal, as China accounts for around 65% of all Bitcoin mining globally. A recent power grid outage in Xinjiang province caused Bitcoin hash rate to drop. Prior to the introduction of new regulatory measures, current measures and practices will be maintained. VeChain and NEO prices skyrocket with China’s announcement As the rest of the crypto market is barely waking up to the massive price drop this weekend, VeChain and NEO have seen a staggering price spike, gaining 40% and 65% respectively in the past 24 hours. The VeChain price is currently at $ 0.27 and the NEO price climbed to $ 123.33 in the early hours of trading in Asia on April 19. China-based NEO and VeChain cryptos experienced similar price growth, overtaking other digital assets when Chinese President Xi Jinping announced several blockchain initiatives in the country. The crypto market has been sent into a meteoric bullish rally, especially cryptocurrencies with close ties to China. NEO gained more than 70% when Xi announced the country’s push for blockchain, while VeChain jumped more than 110% in the following two weeks. In contrast, the rest of the cryptocurrency market gained an average of 17% over the same period.

