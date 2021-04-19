US embarks on major climate reset under Biden administration; new cooperation with China

President Biden immediately changed course. He restored U.S. participation in the 2015 Paris climate agreement, while acknowledging that the world’s largest economies are already lagging behind in the face of a growing climate emergency. It issued executive decrees mobilizing federal government agencies to focus on the fight against climate change and proposed a multibillion-dollar infrastructure and jobs plan that would accelerate the country’s transition to a greener economy.

Biden also appealed to former Secretary of State John F. Kerry to be the Climate Czar in the White House. The former senior diplomat has taken off on a world tour, announcing that the United States has rekindled its commitment to what he has described as the decisive decade in the fight against the climate. Over the weekend, Kerry held two days of closed-door talks in Shanghai with her Chinese counterparts and emerged with a joint statement of intent to tackle climate change with the seriousness and urgency it demands. .

Those talks have come to an end as the Biden administration prepares for a major leaders’ climate summit starting Thursday, where he hopes to catalyze further international action. Prior to this rally, the Biden administration said He will unveil a more aggressive plan to cut US emissions probably to around 50 percent by the end of the decade, from 2005 levels, my colleagues have reported. This would fundamentally double the target initially proposed by President Barack Obama as part of the 2015 Paris climate agreement.

Leaders elsewhere have welcomed the initiative of the Biden administrations. It’s time to deliver. It’s time to rush, and President Biden is 100% right to do so, French President Emmanuel Macron said in an interview with CBS Face the Nation aired on Sunday. This emergency, he added, was justified by the pattern of extreme weather events in recent years.

We live [through] the first consequences of the climate catastrophe, Macron said, stressing the need for major emitters in developing countries to significantly reduce their emissions as well. We need to accelerate innovation and the ability to deliver. We need India and China to be with us.

About 40 world leaders are expected to participate in the virtual climate summit in Bidens. It is not known if Chinese President Xi Jinping will be one of them. Delegations will discuss a host of thorny issues, from methods and emissions reduction to the burgeoning field of climate finance, as governments and international donors see climate change as demanding. poorer and more vulnerable countries.

It’s not meant to be a collection of our best friends, a Biden administration official told Todays WorldView, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the event. It is a gathering of the world’s major economies, which are also the major emitters. It’s an opportunity to level up and start a conversation with the most important players at the start of a critical decade.

As my colleagues explained earlier this month, the main goal that many are focusing on is the need to limit global warming to a maximum of 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) from at pre-industrial levels, a threshold beyond which scientists predict irreversible environmental damage. On Saturday, Kerry and veteran Chinese climate negotiator Xie Zhenhua affirmed their two countries’ ambition to keep this temperate limit within reach.

The climate is perhaps seen as the only arena for substantial cooperation between the United States and China, given the broader animosities that now define the relationship between the two powers. But even there, there are plenty of challenges. The growing rivalry around technology could spill over into climate policy, where innovations in energy, batteries, vehicles and carbon storage offer solutions to reduce emissions, noted the New York Times. Already, US lawmakers are asking the United States to prevent the use of Chinese products in infrastructure projects proposed by Biden.

Some US analysts argue that the Biden administration should leverage support from Western allies to pressure China to reform its energy supply through a series of carbon taxes on Chinese imports. Negotiating proactively with China cannot curb climate change; Beijing would impose unacceptable costs while failing to honor any agreement, wrote Andrew Erickson and Gabriel Collins. to foreign affairs. Only a united climate coalition has the potential to bring China to the productive negotiating table, rather than the extractive negotiations it is currently conducting.

Chinese officials, meanwhile, do not appear to have given much importance to the Biden administration’s climate openings. Expectations that climate cooperation could help reverse the downward spiral of bilateral relations are widely misplaced, Pang Zhongying, international affairs specialist at China Ocean University, told the South China Morning Post. As China and the United States harden their stance towards each other, it is becoming increasingly difficult for them to continue to cooperate on climate in the midst of growing and widespread competition.

While on missions abroad, Kerry said the Biden administration acts in a position of humility, mindful both of the enormous role the United States has played for decades in the emission of gas to greenhouse effect and, more recently, blocking more aggressive climate action under the Trump administration. . On the American left, activists and some Democratic lawmakers see climate action as a moral responsibility of Washington.