Indian capital to close amid devastating coronavirus outbreak as cases surpass 15 million





New Delhi imposed a weeklong lockdown from Monday evening to prevent the collapse of the Indian the capital’s health system, which authorities say has been pushed to its limits amid an explosive outbreak coronavirus case. In scenes with known surges elsewhere, ambulances catapulted from one hospital to another, trying to find an empty bed over the weekend, as patients lined up outside medical facilities waiting to be admitted. Ambulances were also idling outside the crematoria, carrying half a dozen. corpses each. “People keep coming in, in an almost collapsed situation,” said Dr Suresh Kumar, who runs Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, one of New Delhi’s largest hospitals for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus stand at the registration counter of a government hospital in Jammu, India on Monday, April 19, 2021. (AP) Most are in desperate need of oxygen, Kumar said. But the city faces shortages of oxygen and medicine, according to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who told reporters that the new strict measures imposed were necessary to “prevent a collapse of the health system,” which had ” reaches its limit “. Just months after India thought it had experienced the worst of the pandemic, the virus is now spreading at a faster rate than at any other time, said Bhramar Mukherjee, a biostatistician at the University of Michigan who followed infections in India. The outbreak is devastating for India and has weighed heavily on global efforts to end the pandemic as the country is a major vaccine producer but has been forced to delay vaccine exports overseas, hampering campaigns in developing countries, in particular. Workers are setting up beds at a newly installed COVID-19 treatment facility at an indoor stadium in Gauhati, India on Monday, April 19, 2021. (AP) In a sign of the high stakes, the CEO of the Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer, last week asked US President Joe Biden on Twitter to lift the US embargo on the export of raw materials needed for the performing injections. The rise in cases comes amid setbacks in the global vaccination campaign and worsening crises in many places beyond India, including Brazil and France. Over the weekend, the global death toll from the coronavirus surpassed 3 million people on Saturday. India reported more than 270,000 infections on Monday, its largest daily increase since the start of the pandemic. It has now recorded more than 15 million infections and more than 178,000 deaths. Experts agree that even these numbers are probably underestimated. Amid the increase in cases, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has canceled a trip to New Delhi. A boy wearing a face mask looks through a train window at a station in Gauhati, India on Monday, April 19, 2021. (AP) The city of 29 million people has fewer than 100 beds with ventilators and fewer than 150 beds available for patients requiring intensive care. Similar tensions can be seen in other parts of the vast country, where the fragile health system has been underfunded for decades and the inability to prepare for the current outbreak has left hospitals to buckle under pressure from the crisis. rising infections. In the Himalayan state of Jammu in northern India, the weekly average of COVID-19 cases has increased 14-fold in the past month. In southern India’s Telengana state, home to the city of Hyderabad where most of India’s vaccine makers are based, the weekly average of infections has risen 16-fold in the past month. Meanwhile, election campaigns continue in the eastern Indian state of West Bengal amid an alarming increase there as well, and experts fear overcrowded rallies may catalyze the spread. virus. Key leaders of the ruling Bhartiya Janta party, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have campaigned to win the polls in the region. Members of the disaster response force spray disinfectants as a precaution against COVID-19 in Hyderabad, India on Monday, April 19, 2021. (AP) By contrast, in New Delhi, authorities have resumed imposing strict measures. The Indian capital was closed over the weekend, but now authorities are extending that by a week: all stores and factories will close except those providing essential services, such as grocery stores. People are not expected to leave their homes except for a handful of reasons, such as seeking medical attention. They will be allowed to go to airports or train stations – a difference from the last lockdown when thousands of migrant workers were forced to walk to their home villages. This severe blockage from last year, which lasted for months, left deep scars. Politicians have since been reluctant to even mention the word. When similar measures were imposed in Mahrashtra state, home to the financial capital of Mumbai, in recent days, officials have refused to call it a lockdown. These restrictions must last for 15 days. Kejriwal, the Delhi official, called for calm, especially among migrant workers who suffered particularly in the previous closure, saying it would be “small”. But many feared it could lead to economic ruin. Amrit Tripathi, a laborer in New Delhi, was among thousands who returned home during lockdown last year. “We will starve,” he said, if the current measures are extended.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos