Johnson cancels trip to Delhi; UK places India on virus ‘red list’





LONDON British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has canceled a trip to New Delhi amid the surge in coronavirus cases in India, as the UK has imposed a travel ban on most visitors to the vast Asian nation. The British and Indian governments said on Monday that in light of the current coronavirus situation, “Johnson will not be able to travel to India next week as scheduled. They said Johnson and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak later this month and were planning to meet in person later this year. The long-planned trip would have been Johnsons first overseas visit since the coronavirus pandemic began more than a year ago. It was originally scheduled for January, but was postponed when infections exploded in Britain. British Health Secretary Matt Hancock told lawmakers in the House of Commons that India would be added to a red list of countries with high coronavirus rates. From Friday, people who have been in India in the previous 10 days will not be allowed to enter the UK Exceptions are UK citizens and returning residents of Great Britain and Ireland, who face 10 days of mandatory hotel quarantine on arrival. A d Millions of people in Britain have roots or relatives in India, and Hancock said that between our two countries we have ties of friendship and family. I understand the impact of this decision, but I hope the House will agree that we need to act, he said. Hancock said the UK has registered 103 cases of a new variant of the virus which was first identified in India. Scientists are trying to find out if it is spreading faster or if it is more resistant to existing vaccines than the original strain. India reported 273,810 new infections on Monday, its largest daily increase since the start of the pandemic. It has now reported more than 15 million infections, just behind the United States. India’s Ministry of Health also reported 1,619 deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the toll to 178,769. India has the fourth highest death toll after the United States, Brazil and the United States. Mexico, but its population is much larger. A d New Delhi, where Johnson and Modi were scheduled to meet, was placed under a week-long lockdown on Monday as the explosive spike in cases pushed India’s capital cities’ health system to its limits. The spike in cases and deaths comes just months after India believed it had suffered the worst of the pandemic. Johnson said it was only reasonable to postpone the trip, given the shape of the pandemic there. “He said he hoped Modi would be able to come to Britain for the Group of 7 summit in June, to which India was invited as a guest. The strain identified in India, known as B.1.617, is currently designated as a variant under study by UK health authorities, rather than a variant of concern, like those first identified in the South East from England, Brazil and South Africa. Danny Altmann, professor of immunology at Imperial College London, said my guess from everything I’ve seen is that this will become a worrying variant. A d ___ Track pandemic coverage of access points at: https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

