Ministerial reshuffle problem, INDEF does not give maximum notes to ministers

IDXChannel – The Institute for the Development of Economy and Finance (Indef) handed out a red bulletin to the ministers of the economic sector in the administration of President Joko Widodo and Vice-President Ma’ruf Amin. The note is also linked to the question of the reworking of Volume II, which is being reinforced at this time.

There are a number of ministers who are considered to have not performed optimally, particularly in responding to the national economic upheaval due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Where, Jokowi’s goal of taking action to restore the economy and health is still seen as slow to be implemented by its staff.

The names in question are the Coordinating Minister of Economy Airlangga Hartarto, Minister of Commerce Muhammad Lutfi, Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo.

Economist and researcher Indef Nailul Huda said it was time for the head of state to take action to reshuffle or replace the economics team at Advanced Indonesia. According to him, the cases of rents of food imports for the benefit of the National Economic Recovery (PEN) were not carried out optimally by the three names.

“In my opinion, it is time for a reshuffle within President Jokowi’s economic team. Especially when there have been several instances of food import rents which have been very disruptive to the public and how their performance was in the nation’s economic recovery during a pandemic, “Huda said when contacted by MNC Portal Indonesia on Monday (4/19/2021).

Specifically for the Coordinating Minister of the Economy, India’s red bulletin is linked to the realization of the pre-work card program and rice import plans. Specifically, the pre-work cards program was not considered optimal when coordinated by Airlangga.

Since the launch of the program, a number of observers have considered that the pre-employment card could not be a solution to reduce unemployment, to create entrepreneurship. In fact, it encourages neither the demand nor the demand for labor. However, it aims to improve the offer in the form of improving the quality of the workforce by providing training support.

Regarding food imports, the government, through the Minister for the Coordination of the Economy, approved around 1 million tonnes of rice imports at the start of 2021. In fact, previously the director Bulog Public Company (Perum) principal, Budi Waseso, admitted that he had not offered to buy imported rice this year. In fact, this importation of rice took place after his party received sudden orders from Muhammad Lutfi and Airlangga.

“Now, food imports are an example. Rice imports are detrimental to farmers and people are worrying. It is under the coordination of the coordinating Minister of the economy. It is suspected that these imports only benefit “to rents from food imports with exorbitant profits. The minister concerned must be replaced,” he said.

Even so, Airlangga’s reshuffle seems difficult. This is because there is still political power within the current government. Airlangga himself became chairman of the Golkar party, which is President Jokowi’s coalition political party. However, it is not impossible, Huda believes, it is possible that she will be transferred to the post of newly formed investment minister.

Two other names, Lutfi and Syahrul, are considered to still prioritize sector egos. This attitude is considered to contradict Jokowi’s view. The Head of State clearly stressed that the Ministries and Institutions (K / L) should act quickly to overcome the crisis situation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

During the payback period, each K / L should be able to get rid of egocentricity between institutions. This means that each K / L must be able to work together to produce solutions to deal with the crisis caused by the pandemic.

Moreover, the most suitable minister to be replaced is the Minister of Trade and Agriculture. Both ministers always prioritize their respective sector egos regardless of the President’s vision and mission. food imports, ”he explained.

(SANDY)