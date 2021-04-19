Politics
Ministerial reshuffle problem, INDEF does not give maximum notes to ministers
IDXChannel – The Institute for the Development of Economy and Finance (Indef) handed out a red bulletin to the ministers of the economic sector in the administration of President Joko Widodo and Vice-President Ma’ruf Amin. The note is also linked to the question of the reworking of Volume II, which is being reinforced at this time.
There are a number of ministers who are considered to have not performed optimally, particularly in responding to the national economic upheaval due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Where, Jokowi’s goal of taking action to restore the economy and health is still seen as slow to be implemented by its staff.
The names in question are the Coordinating Minister of Economy Airlangga Hartarto, Minister of Commerce Muhammad Lutfi, Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo.
Economist and researcher Indef Nailul Huda said it was time for the head of state to take action to reshuffle or replace the economics team at Advanced Indonesia. According to him, the cases of rents of food imports for the benefit of the National Economic Recovery (PEN) were not carried out optimally by the three names.
“In my opinion, it is time for a reshuffle within President Jokowi’s economic team. Especially when there have been several instances of food import rents which have been very disruptive to the public and how their performance was in the nation’s economic recovery during a pandemic, “Huda said when contacted by MNC Portal Indonesia on Monday (4/19/2021).
Specifically for the Coordinating Minister of the Economy, India’s red bulletin is linked to the realization of the pre-work card program and rice import plans. Specifically, the pre-work cards program was not considered optimal when coordinated by Airlangga.
Since the launch of the program, a number of observers have considered that the pre-employment card could not be a solution to reduce unemployment, to create entrepreneurship. In fact, it encourages neither the demand nor the demand for labor. However, it aims to improve the offer in the form of improving the quality of the workforce by providing training support.
Regarding food imports, the government, through the Minister for the Coordination of the Economy, approved around 1 million tonnes of rice imports at the start of 2021. In fact, previously the director Bulog Public Company (Perum) principal, Budi Waseso, admitted that he had not offered to buy imported rice this year. In fact, this importation of rice took place after his party received sudden orders from Muhammad Lutfi and Airlangga.
“Now, food imports are an example. Rice imports are detrimental to farmers and people are worrying. It is under the coordination of the coordinating Minister of the economy. It is suspected that these imports only benefit “to rents from food imports with exorbitant profits. The minister concerned must be replaced,” he said.
Even so, Airlangga’s reshuffle seems difficult. This is because there is still political power within the current government. Airlangga himself became chairman of the Golkar party, which is President Jokowi’s coalition political party. However, it is not impossible, Huda believes, it is possible that she will be transferred to the post of newly formed investment minister.
Two other names, Lutfi and Syahrul, are considered to still prioritize sector egos. This attitude is considered to contradict Jokowi’s view. The Head of State clearly stressed that the Ministries and Institutions (K / L) should act quickly to overcome the crisis situation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
During the payback period, each K / L should be able to get rid of egocentricity between institutions. This means that each K / L must be able to work together to produce solutions to deal with the crisis caused by the pandemic.
Moreover, the most suitable minister to be replaced is the Minister of Trade and Agriculture. Both ministers always prioritize their respective sector egos regardless of the President’s vision and mission. food imports, ”he explained.
(SANDY)
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]