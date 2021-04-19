Matt Hancock to make statement on Indian variant of Covid





Matt Hancock will make a statement in the Commons today on fears that a new Indian variant of the coronavirus could delay Boris Johnson’s roadmap out of lockdown.

The Health Secretary will meet with MPs at 3:30 p.m., as officials wonder if the new variant could escape current vaccines.

160 cases of the new variant have been found in the UK, according to reports. Boris Johnson canceled his visit to Delhi next week, as the coronavirus crisis worsens in India and concerns grow over a new variant there. The Prime Minister’s already cut short trip was completely canceled on Monday, with plans to speak to him in place of his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi later in the month. Downing Street issued a joint statement by the UK and Indian governments. “In light of the current coronavirus situation, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will not be able to visit India next week,” the statement said. “Instead, Prime Ministers Modi and Johnson will speak later this month to agree and launch their ambitious plans for the future UK-India partnership. “They will stay in regular contact beyond that, and look forward to meeting in person later this year.” Professor of Immunology at Imperial College London, Danny Altmann said the mutation is likely to become a “variant of concern” that could potentially lead India to be on the “red list” for UK travel. Speaking on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, he said: “I’m concerned about all the variations. Don’t get me wrong, I think our roadmap is going well and at the moment in this country we are doing pretty well, enjoying the unlock. “But over there, there is the Indian, South African, Brazilian, etc. variant, and they pose a threat.” He added: “At the moment we are still vulnerable, and some people in our population are still vulnerable – what I mean by that is the Indian variant, for example, definitely has a mutation like the ones that escape to the best neutralizing antibodies. “What this means is that if you have a population where at least half of us have received zero or one dose of vaccine, some will not have made a very good response to the vaccine, because they may be. – being very old or obese or sick, we still have a very large vulnerable population that can still be trapped by variants like this. “At the moment, this particular variant is called a variant under investigation, not a variant of concern because it has not yet been brought up to this level. “From everything I’ve seen, I guess this will become a worrying variant. “When this becomes a worrying variant, I would be quite surprised if India were not on the red list.”







