UK adds India to red list of travel ban countries over concerns over new variant

The UK has added India to its red list of travel-banned countries amid growing concern over a new strain of the virus as the pandemic situation on the subcontinent deteriorates.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the country would be added to the red list at 4 a.m. on Friday.

The move comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson canceled his upcoming trip to India as scientists expressed concern over a new variant of the virus first identified in that country.

“We have taken the difficult but vital decision to add India to the Red List. This means that anyone who is not a UK or Irish resident or a UK citizen cannot enter the UK if they have been in India in the past 10 days, ”Mr. Hancock said.

“UK and Irish residents and UK citizens who have stayed in India in the last 10 days prior to arrival will be required to complete hotel quarantine for 10 days from arrival.”

Mr Johnson’s scaled-down trip to India was due to take place next week, but the tour has now been scrapped.

“In light of the current coronavirus situation, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will not be able to visit India next week,” a joint statement from the British and Indian governments said.

“Instead, the prime ministers [Narendra] Modi and Johnson will speak later this month to agree and launch their ambitious plans for the future UK-India partnership.

“They will remain in regular contact beyond that, and look forward to meeting in person later this year.”

Mr Johnson’s office said last week that the planned three-day visit would be reduced to a “shorter schedule” with the bulk of meetings scheduled for April 26.

But India is currently grappling with a devastating outbreak of Covid-19 cases, fearing that a new variant could harm approved vaccines.

The devastating wave of Covid-19 in India – in pictures

Nuns wait to be tested for Covid-19 at a testing center in Kolkata, eastern India. EPA A health worker takes a nasal swab sample from a woman in Amritsar. AFP Patients with respiratory problems are seen inside an ambulance waiting to enter a Covid-19 hospital for treatment in Ahmedabad. Reuters A health worker arranges oxygen cylinders used for Covid-19 coronavirus patients at a private hospital in Allahabad. AFP An Indian policeman distributes face masks in Hyderabad. AP Photo A health worker administers the Covidshield vaccine at a public hospital in Hyderabad. AP Photo People wearing masks wait to test for Covid-19 at a hospital in Hyderabad. AP Photo A man carries an empty oxygen cylinder to be filled at a private filling station, for his loved one who suffers from coronavirus disease, in New Delhi. Reuters A health worker takes an oral swab sample at a hospital in Hyderabad. AP Photo





British scientists said Monday India should be placed on the red list of countries that are banned from travel while the strain is studied.

Asked about the canceled visit, Mr Johnson said it was “frustrating” but “reasonable”.

“Narendra Modi and I have come to the conclusion that, very sadly, I will not be able to continue the journey,” he said.

“I think it’s only reasonable to postpone, given what happened in India, the shape of the pandemic there. Countries all over the world, including ours, have been through this – I think everyone has tremendous sympathy for India, what they are going through. “

Mr Johnson said the decision to put India on the red list was out of control.

“The Red List is largely the business of the Independent UK Health Security Agency – they will have to make that decision,” he said.

An expanded red list to include India means only UK nationals can return home and those who do must pay to self-quarantine in a government-approved hotel for 10 days.

Delhi announced a weeklong lockdown on Monday as the city’s health system collapses under the weight of new infections.

Fewer than 100 intensive care beds were available in the city of New Delhi, with a population of over 20 million, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday.

A total of 77 cases of the variant known as B.1.167, first identified in India, have been reported in the UK through April 14.

Health officials have called the strain a variant under study, but that could evolve into a variant of concern if it is found to spread more easily or harm vaccines.

Professor Danny Altmann of Imperial College London said on Monday that the new variants should be treated with caution, as vulnerable people could be caught off guard if the strain manages to evade immunity.

We are still vulnerable, and some people in our population are still vulnerable, what I mean by that is the Indian variant, for example, definitely has a mutation like those that escape the best neutralizing antibodies, has it. he told ITV.

If you have a population where at least half of us have received zero or one dose of the vaccine, some will not have had a very good response to the vaccine, because they may be very old or obese or sick. .

We still have a very large vulnerable population that can still be trapped by variants like this.

India reported a record 273,810 cases and a record 1,679 deaths on Monday.

Mr Johnson’s visit to India had been hailed as an exciting opportunity to modernize UK-India relations after a series of false starts.

Walter Ladwig, a political scientist and South Asia expert at Kings College London, said there was an appetite on the Indian side for a transformation of bilateral ties.

Now seeing very clear signals, very obvious signals from the Modi government that they wanted to improve relations with the UK, “he said. The National Last week.

They see the UK as one of the many states that can play an important role when it comes to India and the Indo-Pacific.

Learn more about the coronavirus:

Indian variant of Covid-19 ‘could catch up with the vulnerable’

Under 30s reinfected with Covid-19 in an Oxford study in cured patients

Which countries have abandoned face masks – and why?