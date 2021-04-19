What we’re watching: Deadly clashes in Pakistan, Xi Jinping’s calendar app, Paris courts against Macron

And perhaps more importantly, for the media this week, it will be Alexei Navalny. He was in prison. He is still very much incarcerated, but has just been transferred to a hospital in the last few hours. Some doctors who couldn’t see him directly say his health is at risk, that he could potentially die. I have no way of knowing if this is true or not, but we do know that the Russians tried, indeed poisoned him before and could have killed him, but did not because of a reaction fast medical. And that, it means that their will to assassinate him is certainly there.

Now the consequences, they say … Jake Sullivan, Biden’s national security adviser says there will be consequences if Navalny dies in Russian custody. I think there would be consequences, additional sanctions. But they probably wouldn’t be that great, certainly not more than what the Russians could hope or agree to tolerate. What is perhaps more interesting is that over the next few days Navalny supporters will be staging nationwide protests. They were planning to wait until summer, but pushed it higher due to deteriorating health. And the date of that, Wednesday, coincides with the date of Putin’s annual State of the Union address, which lasts for hours. And he takes all these questions from the media, and he shows how a wonderful guy he is and how he can talk about anything, because he is, of course, the absolute authority in Russia, and nothing that ‘he says cannot or will be used against him. He won’t appreciate a backdrop of large protests, which means the potential for large-scale arrests and violent crackdown is quite high. This will indeed continue to worsen relations between the two countries as well as Russia and the Europeans. But I still don’t think it’s going to move the needle much.

A few points here, one, all the sanctions the US has imposed on the Russians so far have paled in terms of responding to Navalny, compared to what the US has done to the Saudis after Khashoggi’s assassination. . There you had 76 members of the Saudi government reporting directly to Mohammed bin Salman who were personally punished. The United States has done none of this to people close to Putin. In fact, they have assiduously avoided imposing sanctions on oligarchs that would embarrass or directly cause problems for Putin. And that’s the message, right? I mean, the Russians know the Americans are capable of doing it, and they also know that it would have significant economic repercussions. So Biden doesn’t want to do that.

Also, I want to say that although it bothers me, even loaths me that Navalny is being treated, has been treated the way he is, there is no effective opposition in Russia. It is an authoritarian state. It’s like China and many other authoritarian governments in this regard. And there are a lot of things that the Russians have done that are much more brutal and consequential for human rights in the world, like the war, the intervention, the invasion in Georgia, like the cyber attacks on the Ukraine, like the invasion of Ukraine, the annexation of Crimea, and much more and above all, the little green men in South-Eastern Europe, where they continue to occupy a territory, and where there has been a massive military reinforcement at the border over the past two weeks. These are more important matters.

The media and the Americans are focusing more on Navalny. He speaks English. He’s kind of charismatic. He is tall. He is attractive. And I mean, he gives a lot of interviews. And so, Westerners like it. But those other stories that touch the poor and don’t have the media time actually matter a lot more. And even there, the willingness of the United States to engage seriously, the United States was planning to send ships to the Black Sea. They opposed. They decided not to do this because the Russians told the Americans it was only two weeks of military exercises, and then they were going to stop. But they still occupy Ukraine. It is a sovereign nation. And the Americans had indeed already said, along with other countries, that if they got rid of nuclear weapons, sovereignty would be respected. It was a treaty. So much for that.

So, I mean, I think these are more important things. As in Saudi Arabia, the war in Yemen was much bigger than Jamal Khashoggi. But Yemenis don’t write for the Washington Post and Khashoggi was, so there you go. I think it is important. I mean my friend Mike McFaul the former ambassador to Russia and a really good guy said if Navalny gets killed no leader who focuses on human rights cares about human rights. man should never see Putin again. . This is wrong, and it is wrong because you have to meet leaders who do disgusting things in a world where national security means we are dependent on each other. There is a mutually assured destruction that we do not want these consequent much bigger issues impacting us.

And also, the simple fact that we focus so much on these issues around large individuals, as opposed to masses of people who end up suffering so much, is one of the big problems we have in society today. And we would all be much better off if we spent a lot more time focusing on the occupation in Ukraine, for example. I think at the end of the day, while the Russian-American relationship isn’t about to end, it’s not about to explode. I haven’t mentioned cyber attacks yet, and we haven’t done much in response to cyber attacks against the United States, except that we are constantly engaging in cyber attacks against Russia. And our cyber capabilities are just as great as those of the Russians in the United States. And so they hit us with SolarWinds, it’s embarrassing. It becomes public. We spy all the time, and we don’t destroy each other’s critical infrastructure.

I think the biggest problem is the fact that Russia is a country in decline, that its economy is in bad shape, that it makes things worse for its retirees. It makes matters worse for the average Russian member of the middle class. This means that Putin’s support levels, which were very high during the annexation of Crimea, have declined, and they are likely to continue to do so. And that means that Navalny or not, there will be more demonstrations. There will be more will to go against the current regime. At the same time that Putin just forced a law that says he can be president through the 2030s, because hell, why not? It is not a real democracy. We can do whatever we want.

A sad state of affairs for an important country. Opportunities that were missed, the whole debate about “who lost Russia” in 1991. The Soviet Union collapsed and there were a lot of ideas that the Russians would eventually integrate, become part of the States- United. The Russians mismanaged their reforms. The Americans haven’t given much support. And now we’re in a situation where the relationship is back in the Cold War, except the Russians are a lot less consistent than they used to be. However, they still have a lot of nuclear weapons. We still have to pay attention to it. They can cause problems in their country and around their borders. And they still do. And therefore, that is why we are talking about it today.

So that's it for me.