Turkey ruling Islamists persecuted by growing corruption allegations

Turkish authorities said on Monday they were expanding an ongoing investigation into allegations of human trafficking against a local municipality led by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), adding to growing public anger in the face of endemic corruption and the weakening of the economy.

The municipality has organized visits to European countries for people who wanted to leave the country, providing them with special visa-free passports in exchange for large sums of money, in what opposition lawmakers accuse to be a state sponsored illegal immigration program.

The government said it was investigating six other municipalities, including several run by opposition parties, on similar charges.

The scandal erupted in early March after it emerged that out of a total of 45 people sent to Germany in September 2020 by the AKP-run municipality of Yesilyurt in southeast Turkey as part of her plan to raise environmentally conscious individuals, only three had returned. The group had traveled on gray passports issued to Turkish citizens who participate in government sponsored activities abroad.

The government launched an investigation, with a deputy governor and three other bureaucrats suspended from their duties so far. Details did not begin to come out fully until last week when various people involved in the scam began to speak out.

Sevilay Yilman, of the pro-government daily Haberturk, published extracts of his conversation with a man who went to the jungle in an April 19 column. The man, who said he was employed as a construction worker in Germany, presumably in the books, claimed that one one of the main organizers of the project was a former AKP mayor of his home province of Bingol also in the predominantly Kurdish southeast. The man, identified only by his initials BH, said: “Anyone who lives in Bingol knows this is the way to get to Germany, provided you have 6,000 euros. The man continued. There are of course suction cups that spit out 20,000 euros. The Yesilyurt scandal was just the tip of the iceberg. Between 2019-2020, at least 450-500 people that I still see here [in Germany] were kicked out of Bingol in this way, the man said.

German authorities have reportedly opened their own investigation into the activities of a company in Germany run by a Turk named Ersin Kilit, implicated in the fraud. Kilit denies any wrongdoing and has pointed the finger at the AKP.

The human trafficking accusations come amid a campaign mounted by opposition parties demanding that the government explain where some $ 128 billion in central bank reserves went after it was believed to have been spent to support Turkey’s ailing currency by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogans his-in-law, former Minister of Economy Berat Albayrak.

Albayrak resigned his post last November, a day after Naci Agbal, a former finance minister, was asked by Erdogan to head the central bank. Agbal started to raise interest rates and the lire started to rise, but he was sacked last month, with some alleging it was because he was investigating the fate of the $ 128 billion in reserves he was holding. Albayrak is accused of having burned down in the past two years.

Erdogan angrily dismissed the allegations and prosecutors filed a lawsuit against the main opposition party, the Republican People’s Party (CHP), for hanging banners and posters stating Where’s the $ 128 billion? on the grounds that these constituted an insult to the president of the country.

Erdogan suggested that the money had been spent to combat and mitigate the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. But with Turkey topping the list of countries most affected by the virus, with some 55,802 cases reported on April 18 despite a slew of new restrictions, the explanation rings hollow.

It didn’t help that Turkish Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcans’ efforts to fight the pandemic were allegedly designed to get rich. She has yet to officially respond to statements by CHP lawmakers that her ministry contracts awarded to buy 9 million lire ($ 1.1 million) of anti-COVID-19 disinfectants from a business she jointly owns with her spouse.

Oya Ozarslan, who is the Turkish president of Transparency International, the global transplant monitoring agency, noted that Turkey currently ranks 86(with a score of 40) among 180 countries in Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index. Compared to just seven years ago, the country has plunged 33 levels in its rankings and 10 points in total. Corruption has always been a problem for Turkey, but this rapid decline is of great concern. Over the years, the type and extent of corruption may also have changed significantly [cases], and with the recent decline in the economy, people are increasingly vulnerable to corruption issues, Ozarslan said in comments emailed to Al-Monitor.

The disaffection with the government has been accentuated by the pandemic, in particular because of the initial discrepancies between the number of cases reported by the Ministry of Health and those followed by civil society. Uneven application of the pandemic rules has added to public resentment, Ozarslan observed. As the AKP organized a series of party conventions across the country and allowed associates to hold funerals and other events in violation of government rules amid the pandemic, tens of thousands of people had to close their stores, lost their jobs and a number of people were even driven to suicide. This created a sense of deep injustice, she added.

Yet during its nearly 20 years of uninterrupted rule, the AKP has managed to survive a string of corruption scandals, most notably in 2013, when a wide-ranging investigation uncovered links between the inner circle of Erdogans, Turkish state lender Halkbank and Iran to break multibillion dollar sanctions. the trade in oil for gold. Halkbank is on the quayside in a New Yorkfederal court on its central role in the system. The Erdogans’ biggest worry is not how much fine the state lender is likely to be slapped on as much as what other revelations jailed Iranian-Turkish businessman Reza Zarrab, who signed a plea agreement with the prosecution, is likely to offer about Turkey’s ruling elite. .

Ayse Cavdar, a Berlin-based Turkish anthropologist who has closely studied the AKP, noted that the sentiment until recently within the Erdogans base was that they are not stealing for themselves but sharing the riches with us. The prevailing feeling now is that “what is stolen does not come back to the background,” Cavdar noted.

As unemployment and inflation and the resulting poverty continue to soar, the AKP poll numbers are moving in the opposite direction. The withdrawal of government subsidies for low-income people affected by pandemichas has made life worse for many (the majority of people who bought their way to Germany would have gone to look for a job). survey carried out in March by Metropoll, an Ankara-based polling station, suggests that if an election were held today, the AKP would win 31.3% of the vote. It is still 12 points ahead of the CHP but not enough to form a majority in power with the nationalist allies Erdogans, the National Movement Party, which obtains 7.8%. A block of opposition parties jointly brings together 40%. More critical perhaps, the largest and ever-growing number of undecided voters are among those who voted AKP in the previous elections in 2018.

Erdogans enemies, however, shouldn’t be rushing to celebrate. Turkey is enduring soaring cost of living, a relentless crackdown on civil liberties and a public health crisis, which would be enough to demolish most Western governments, said Michael Daventry, a UK-based journalist who heads the Turkish political site JamesinTurkey.com and analyzes Turkish polls. These figures show that Turkish voters clearly hold [AKP] responsible for their difficulties, but are not convinced that the opposition parties offer the remedy. And most importantly, far fewer voters blame President Erdogan himself, he still has enough confidence right now to win a snap. [presidential] election, ”Daventry predicted.