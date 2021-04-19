Floridas’ Trump-loving governor just made sure to hit the protesters with your car





As protests for racial justice escalated across the country in his last year in office, Donald Trump has made it clear that he is ignoring the constitutionally enshrined right to assemble. Regularly mixing peaceful protesters with violent protesters, he has frequently threatened to unleash law and order (read: police brutality) on people for having the audacity to try to make their voices heard. Any protesters, anarchists, agitators, looters or lowlifes coming to Oklahoma please understand you will not be treated like you are in New York or Seattle or Minneapolis, he wrote on Twitter on June 19, 2020. Earlier that month, he had the Peaceful National Guard tear-gas protesters gathered in Washington in the wake of George Floyds’ murder so he could do a Bible photo op. And now a Republican who many believe will follow in Trump’s footsteps in the White House picks up where he left off, trying to stop people protesting systemic racism.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Monday signed a riot bill that, among other things, grants civil immunity to people who decide to drive their cars against protesters blocking a road. The bill, which was drafted in the wake of Black Lives Matter’s protests in recent summers, also penalizes local governments that interfere with efforts to stop the riots; prevents those accused of riots from being released from prison until their first court appearance; and makes it a second degree felony to destroy a plaque, memorial, painting, flag or other structure commemorating historical persons or events (such as, for example, the Confederate Statutes). This would make such actions punishable by up to a decade in prison.

While the governor asserted that the legislation strikes an appropriate balance to safeguard the constitutional right of every Floridian to assemble peacefully, while ensuring that those who hide behind peaceful protests to provoke violence in our communities will be punished, others (rightly!) called it for it’s attack on civil liberties.

Not only is this racist at the grassroots, but it’s also a reaction to what happened over the summer after George Floyd’s death, Democratic Senator Shevrin Jones told The Associated Press. The governor made no mention of the January 6 uprising. Jones also noted that DeSantis mentioned the bill in connection with the upcoming outcome of the Derek Chauvin trial, and the expectation that there could be protests if the officer who knelt on Floyds neck is acquitted. So he alluded to the fact that the verdict was not in favor of justice, and so he said: We want to be ready, Jones said. Be ready for what? Not prepared for the white supremacists who stormed the Capitol, but he wants to be ready for the protests that will take place in this country if Derek Chauvin is acquitted. In a statement, Micah Kubic, executive director of ACLU Florida, said: To be clear, the purpose of this law is to silence dissent and create fear among Floridians who want to take to the streets to march for Justice. Of DeSantis and state lawmakers, Dream Defenders Nailah Summers told NPR: They should be ashamed of themselves. Black lives are important, as are our constitutional rights. Well, see you in court.

In related news regarding Republicans trying to crack down on the civil liberties of other peoples, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene claimed on Sunday that she planned to introduce a resolution to expel Representative Maxine Waters from Congress for speaking to protesters during a demonstration at Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, following the shooting of Daunte Wright by police. Minority House Leader Kevin McCarthy also accused Waters of inciting violence in Minnesota, threatening to take action against the Democrat this week. (In response, Waters said on Monday that I am nonviolent. Republicans will jump at any word, any line and try to fit it to their message and their cause to denounce and deny us, basically calling us violent … whenever they see an opportunity to grab a word, then they do it and they send a message to all the white supremacists, the KKK, the Oath Keepers, the [Proud] Boys, and all that, how’s the time to [Republicans] to raise funds on [Democrats] back.)

Like DeSantis, neither McCarthy nor Greene made even a fleeting reference to the deadly attack that took place on the Capitol on January 6, 2021. They naturally said nothing about the fact that they personally helped stoke the flames of violence by voting to overthrow the 2020 election results.

