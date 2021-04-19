PM Modi ignoring his responsibilities: Congress





Congress leaders, including former finance minister P. Chidambaram, on Monday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modis attending election rallies in West Bengal amid a public health crisis. While Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari in a video message demanded a two-day special parliamentary session before things got out of hand, former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan asked the Center to ‘Use its Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to crack down on life-saving drug accumulators, instead of their political rivals. Why does the PM approach 4 gatherings in one day ignoring his responsibilities as a PM? Mr Chidambaram asked on Twitter, wondering if it was out of fear that the BJP would lose the election. In a video message, Lok Sabha member Manish Tewari called for a special two-day session of Parliament before things got out of hand as the situation was dire. Also Read: BJP-NDA owes Nation Apology, Says Congress Leader Manish Tewari In a virtual press conference, addressed jointly by Mr. Chavan and spokesperson Supriya Shrinate, the party asked if seeking a voice for the party was more important than saving lives. Modi ji, on whose shoulders rests the responsibility of leading this country, is he not aware of his responsibility? Is it more important for him to solicit votes at a campaign rally than to protect the lives of his compatriots? Mrs. Shrinate said. Maharashtra’s former chief minister said it was time for the Center to rise above politics and meet the challenge head-on. The government should involve the NIA, the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate against black market vendors and accumulators of injections and vaccines. When you can use them to target your political opponents, why not use them wisely against black market merchants and hoarders? Said Mr. Chavan. He also criticized former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who staged a picket line at a police station when police summoned the top executive of a pharmaceutical company for allegedly stocking up Remdesivir, a drug used to treatment of COVID-19. When a person arrested by Gujarat police for black marketing of Remdesivir is questioned by Mumbai police, Fadnavis gheraos the police station with some BJP leaders. Do you want to help the public or the black traders, he asked.

