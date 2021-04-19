Donald Trump turns Ocean Trails into Trump National Golf Club – Daily Breeze





Editor’s Note: This is the latest story in a two-part look at the history of Trump National Golf Course, formerly known as Ocean Trails Golf Course. Read part one here.

That all changed for the ailing Ocean Trails Golf Course when real estate mogul and now former President Donald Trump announced he was purchasing the 261-acre property on August 19, 2002.

The course had yet to be restored to its full 18 holes after the June 1999 landslide that collapsed into the 18th fairway shortly before its scheduled opening. It has been operating as a 15-hole course since its final opening in November 2000.

Trump had been eyeing the distressed property for some time and had previously expressed interest in then-owner Ken Zuckerman at a meeting in 2001. He paid $ 27 million in November 2002 for the course and the land adjacent to it. use for luxury accommodation.

At the time, he had announced his intention to spend an additional $ 30 million on upgrading the course, with a completion date slated for late 2003. He also said something that alarmed the town of Rancho Palos Verdes : He couldn’t decide whether to keep the course, now renamed Trump National Golf Club, open to the public, or make it a private club.

It wouldn’t be the last time Trump and the city clash. Any plan to make the course private became unworkable when the city stressed that the terms of the 1997 OKing golf course deal made it clear that it was to remain public. City council unanimously reaffirmed that soon after the sale to Trump had become final.

City officials also took offense at the course’s official name, Trump National Golf Club of Los Angeles, saying it offended Rancho Palos Verdes. They also weren’t crazy about renaming Ocean Trails Drive to Trump National Drive, but it won that multi-year battle in 2012.

Trump worked with golf architect Tom Fazio to revamp the course designed by Pete Dye, lengthening it and widening its fairways. He also added man-made waterfalls, including a large 30-footer; waterfalls are a prominent feature of many of its other golf courses.

Since water infiltration was cited as a possible cause of the landslide, city engineers initially expressed some concerns, but the structures were constructed in a way to prevent excessive groundwater runoff. .

Donald Trump officially opens The Estates at Trump National Golf Club. Trump and his 24-year-old daughter, Ivanka Trump, greet a guest, left, at the opening. June 8, 2006. (Photo by Daily Breeze staff)

Donald Trump poses near the 11th green on his newly acquired Ocean Trails golf course at Rancho Palos Verdes in 2002 (Photo by Daily Breeze staff)

Course repairs, however, took longer than expected and were not yet complete when Trump signed a deal with the LPGA in November 2004 to host his Office Depot Championship tournament on the course in October 2005.

Trump had long considered the spectacular coast courses and ocean views as a natural site for professional tournaments, challenging other California courses such as Pebble Beach for the honors. He has often referred to it as the most beautiful golf course in California.

Crews rushed to prepare the course and Trump was able to organize the event. The LPGA tournament went off without a hitch, aside from a weather delay that forced it to end on Monday, October 3, 2005. (South Korean golfer Hee-Won Han was the winner.)

Unfortunately for Trump, this would be the last professional tournament held on the course to date. Plans to host the PGA Grand Slam of Golf event for men in 2015 were taped off by the PGA following inflammatory anti-immigration remarks made by Trump during his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination. The tournament has been cancelled.

The course itself officially reopened in its restored 18-hole configuration on January 20, 2006. Green fees were $ 195 for weekday morning play and $ 300 for weekend morning. These fees have fluctuated over the years, but Trump National is still considered an expensive course to play.

Admission to Trump National Golf Club at Rancho Palos Verdes. (Chuck Bennett / photographer)

Lake and waterfalls behind the 17th green at Trump National Golf Club in Rancho Palos Verdes. September 27, 2005. (Photo by Daily Breeze staff)

Trump National Golf Club at Rancho Palos Verdes. Photo from 2011. (Chuck Bennett / photographer)

Caltrans teams are tracking down and removing unofficial Trump National Golf Club signs that hung on existing road signs in 2006. This sign was on Highway 110 southbound between Sepulveda and Pacific Coast Highway. (Photo from Daily Breeze staff file)

After the course reopens, Trumps’ battles with Rancho Palos Verdes only intensify. The city contested when it erected a giant 70-foot flag pole on the property in 2008. It was finally officially approved in 2016.

He had to remove a row of tall ficus trees that he planted on the driving range in order to block the view of what he considered unsightly homes in 2007, another battle that lasted for years.

Trump competed with the city to develop luxury homes on the property. Trump refuted the city’s concerns about the instability of the land where the houses would be built, saying RPV simply denied him use of his property and unfairly imposed restrictions on him that the city did not apply to other residents.

Trump was also irritated at having to pay the city’s permit fees for his various improvements over the course, again accusing city officials of choosing him for tighter regulations.

In December 2008, Trump, who was increasingly fed up with the city, finally sued the city, which at the time had an annual operating budget of $ 20 million, for $ 100 million for its operations. various grievances.

At the time, he claimed to have conducted a survey of local residents which showed 88% of those polled supported him.

The lawsuit was taken to court for four years before being finally settled in September 2012 when the two parties agreed to a confidential settlement.

Since then, his tiffs with local authorities have been less frequent, although environmentalists and wildlife advocates were not very happy with the apparent use of a pellet gun to shoot and kill squirrels, rabbits. and waffles on the golf course in July 2017.

He may indeed have saved a troubled golf project from bankruptcy, but Trump’s relationship with the town of Rancho Palos Verdes remains difficult.

Note: On August 30, 2020, the Daily Breeze reported that the New York State Attorney General was reviewing an 11.5-acre conservation easement for yard practice as part of an investigation into possible inflation of asset values ​​by the Trump organization in order to benefit from more advantageous loans and insurance.

Sources: Daily Breeze files; Los Angeles Times files; News files from the Palos Verdes peninsula; PGA Cancels Golf Grand Slam Event at Trump Course, by Mark Hensch, The Hill website, September 3, 2015; Trump National Golf Club website.

