Putin accepts Bidens invitation to virtual climate summit | News | DW





Even as relations between them unravel, US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to tackle the worsening climate crisis at a virtual conference on Thursday. Dozens of other national leaders are also expected to attend. “Vladimir Putin will present Russia’s approaches in the context of establishing wide-ranging international cooperation aimed at overcoming the negative consequences of global climate change,” the Kremlin said in a statement on Monday. President Joe Biden has invited 40 world leaders to the online climate summit, including Xi Jinping of China, as part of his goal to fight global warming. Putin’s presence indicates that he is still open to dialogue with the United States despite a wave of new sanctions. Moscow has confirmed Putin’s participation amid diplomatic clashes with Washington and the European Union over jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and the conflict in Ukraine. The planet as common ground Relations between the United States and China and Russia have fallen to new post-Cold War lows since Biden took office in January. However, the new administration has used the growing climate emergency as a way to find common ground. Russia and the United States managed to hold climate talks earlier this year. The two countries have identified forest fires, nuclear energy and the Arctic as areas of cooperation. Forest fires envelop Siberia, suffocate Russian cities Huge environmental impact The image shows an aerial view of the forest fires in Russian Siberia. Massive forest fires are rife in the region, but the scale of this year’s fires has reached an exceptional level with fears of a long-term effect on the environment.

Forest fires envelop Siberia, suffocate Russian cities High temperatures More than 3.2 million hectares (7.9 million acres) were burnt down on Monday alone, mostly in the vast areas of Yakutia in the north and Krasnoyarsk and Irkutsk in Siberia, authorities said. The fires, started by dry thunderstorms with temperatures above 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit), were spread by high winds, the Russian Federal Forestry Agency said.

Forest fires envelop Siberia, suffocate Russian cities Slow to act Photo shows a woman taking part in firefighting exercises for volunteers at the Mechta [Dream] forest summer camp outside Moscow. Russian authorities have been slow to declare emergencies, and firefighting efforts have been curtailed due to economic concerns. The lackluster response prompted residents to post calls for help and requests for action online.

Forest fires envelop Siberia, suffocate Russian cities Accelerate global warming The fires could worsen climate change, experts warn. Greenpeace claims that nearly 12 million hectares have been burned this year, causing significant CO2 emissions and reducing the future capacity of the forest to absorb carbon dioxide. Some scientists have released satellite images from NASA showing clouds of smoke reaching arctic areas.

Forest fires envelop Siberia, suffocate Russian cities Smog engulfs cities Smoke from forest fires affected not only small settlements, but also large cities in Western Siberia and the Altai region as well as the Urals such as Chelyabinsk and Yekaterinburg, and disrupted air transport. The image shows how smoke enveloped the city of Kemerovo in southern Siberia. Author: Srinivas Mazumdaru

Russia’s economy is still heavily dependent on fossil fuels. However, Russian meteorological officials have acknowledged that the increasingly destructive fires in Siberia and the historic decline of summer sea ice in the Arctic could be partly attributed to climate change. US Climate Envoy John Kerry previously spoke about the environment with Chinese officials last week President Biden’s special climate envoy John Kerry met with Chinese officials over the weekend to personally invite Chinese President Xi Jinping to the summit. Previous discussions between Chinese and US delegates in Alaska have yielded nothing more than an agreement to work jointly on climate issues. Will there be more bilateral meetings? The US president has also announced that he wants to meet with Putin face to face in Europe this summer to discuss their strained relationship. Putin has yet to say whether he will accept the offer. mb / dj (dpa, AFP, Reuters)







