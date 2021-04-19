Legal Channels Used to Purchase Isa: SC Assets





ISLAMABAD:

Supreme Court Judge Umar Ata Bandial observed that the good thing in Judge Qazi Faez Isa’s case is that his family members transferred money to buy properties in the UK through the channels banking and not by illegal means like hawala or hundi.

When a bench of 10 judges on Monday resumed hearing of the petitions for review filed against the June 19, 2020 split order of the Supreme Court to refer the case of the foreign assets of the Isa family to the Federal Board of Revenue ( FBR), the wife of Judge Isa, Sarina Isa began her arguments with the help of her daughter.

One of the bench members, Judge Yahya Afridi, however, pointed out that the RBF official admitted that Sarina Isa transferred more than the total value of the three British properties.

He also noted that there was no illegality in using the money sent for educational purposes for the purchase of apartments. Another judge, Judge Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, said a substantial amount had been transferred from Sarina Isa’s own accounts.

During the hearing, harsh words were exchanged between Judge Munib Akhtar and the requesting judge, Judge Isa, on two occasions after the former asked Sarina Isa questions. When Judge Isa objected to these questions, Judge Akhtar asked him to sit down.

In the meantime, the bench summoned the FBR report on Judge Isa’s case to the secretary of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC). A copy of the report will be delivered to Judge Isa today (Tuesday)

Presenting her arguments, Sarina Isa said she came to court on June 18, 2020 voluntarily and explained her job, income, finances, currency accounts and remittances.

She asserted during the hearing of the petitions, Judge Bandial said he was fully satisfied with his source of funds and his remittances. The petitioner said she assumed the presiding judge spoke on behalf of all the judges because no one contradicted her.

“The recording of the debates confirms this. Therefore, it came as a shock to the petitioner [Sarina Isa] that the next day, in an order dated June 19, seven honorable judges changed their minds and ordered the FBR to send notices to the petitioner.

“The petitioner is also saddened to read in the main judgment that the petitioner had ‘sought to make an unsworn statement’ that she had not refused to do so (the recording of the proceedings can be heard to confirm this) and if she had been asked to take the oath, she would have happily done so.

“In any case, the petitioner declares under oath that everything she said was true and that she is furthermore prepared to take an oath in this court,” she said.

Sarina said her fundamental rights had been violated because article 25 of the constitution guaranteed discrimination and gender specificity for women.

“Official respondents [from FBR] acted dishonestly and maliciously by first bizarrely interpreting Section 116 (1) (b) of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001, and then applying it to a single taxpayer in Pakistan, only because her husband is in the crosshairs of the government of Mr. Imran Khan. “

It is grotesquely discriminatory, she added. Sarina said she was subjected to public humiliation and her fundamental rights to a fair trial and due process were violated.

Read more: Government fears the truth: Judge Isa

“The notices to the petitioner were pasted on a full public display. Lies were told that on the day his father [Abdul Haque Khoso] deceased [on June 25] she declined to receive notices.

“The petitioner responded exhaustively to the notices, prompting the FBR to send another one, then another, she was tracked down and bombarded with 9 notices, probably an FBR file in her dealings with a lone taxpayer.

“Mr. Zulfiqar Ahmad [FBR official] never once gave the petitioner the 15-day mandate to respond. “

Sarina said she never asked for a time or adjournment despite her life’s tragedy and personal struggles, responding to 8 reviews in less than two months, “which tells the story decisively.”

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan sold his property in London for £ 715,000 in 2003, a year before the petitioner bought his first property and 10 years before buying the two remaining properties.

“The price of Mr Imran Khan’s property in real terms is higher than the petitioner’s purchase price of £ 751,000 for the three properties purchased in 2004 and 2013,” she said.

“Mr. Imran Khan bought his property in London on behalf of an offshore company (Jersey). The petitioner and her children purchased the three properties in their own name.

“Mr. Imran cheated on his taxes and took advantage of a tax amnesty plan. The petitioner paid taxes and did not benefit from any tax amnesty plan; Mr Imran Khan kept his London property hidden for 17 years (1983-2000) and only disclosed it when a tax amnesty was proposed.

“The petitioner and her children did not have to avail themselves of a tax amnesty plan. Mr. Imran Khan paid a penalty of Rs 240,000 for his total non-recurring tax debt on assets of Rs 715,000. £.

“The petitioner and her daughter pay income tax each year on rental income from properties in the UK and Pakistan, paying more than what Mr Imran Khan has paid once in his life each year.

“The petitioner and her daughter individually pay more income tax each year than Mr. Imran Khan; and Mr. Imran Khan never disclosed the source of the funds used to purchase his property or the trail of the money. “

“Will a judge ever dare to decide a case that could offend members of the government? Will a judge’s family let him abide by his office’s oath to uphold the Constitution and the law?

“Will a judge’s family beg not to upset members of the government?” Will a judge and his family ever feel safe? Won’t a judge’s family tell him to quit immediately rather than he and his family face some malicious and vile propaganda?

“Should every judge and his or her family pay the price for judicial independence?

“Even though the government of Mr. Imran Khan is unable to get rid of Judge Isa, a message has still been sent to every judge in the country – dare to be independent, dare to decide against us and see what we do to you, your wife . and children, ”she said.

