Tens of trillions saved through corruption





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Vice-V of the Presidential Cabinet, Jaleswari Pramodhawardani, highlighted the commitment of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to eradicate corruption. This claim was given after Indonesia Corruption Watch (ICW) said Jokowi’s statement to impoverish the corrupters was just a gimmick (attention trick). Jaleswari said that efforts to root out corruption have so far brought in more than Rs 27 trillion to the treasury. This amount is the result of the work of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK), the police and the prosecution. “From 2014 to 2020, the Commission for the Eradication of Corruption conducted internal legal proceedings against 738 corruption cases with a total saving of public funds by the KPK until 2018 amounting to IDR 4.3 trillion” , Jaleswari said via text message to CNNIndonesia.com, Monday (4/19).

Meanwhile, Jaleswari said, Bareskrim Polri had also saved public funds of around 3.6 trillion rupees. This amount was obtained through the corruption eradication efforts from 2018 to 2020. Then, the public prosecutor’s office brought 4,333 accused of corruption to court during the period 2018-2020. The total state money that was successfully returned exceeded Rs 19.25 billion. Jaleswari said the government has also taken serious action against major corruption cases, such as Bank Indonesia Liquidity Assistance (BLBI). “On the civil side, the government has also formed a working group for the management of the rights of the Bank of Indonesia’s liquidity assistance fund, which reports to the president and is directly accountable to him,” he said. -he declares. Even so, Jaleswari admits that the government’s efforts have not been perfect. According to him, many improvements are needed to eradicate corruption. “The government cannot work alone, it requires the collaboration of all parties,” he said. Earlier, ICW researcher Wana Alamsyah said President Joko Widodo’s demand to impoverish corrupters in order to avoid state losses was just a gimmick. Wana referred to Jokowi’s statement at the 2019 DPR annual session. At that time, Jokowi stressed that eradicating corruption should be based on the losses the state can save. “The facts on the ground show that there are only a few cases handled using money laundering,” Wana said at the launch of the 2020 Anti-Corruption Trends report broadcast on the Youtube channel. Sahabat ICW, Sunday (18/4). (dhf / fra)



[Gambas:Video CNN]









What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos