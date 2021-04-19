Trump Buddy and MyPillow CEO increase election legal battle by $ 1.6 billion Donald Trump news





MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, a Trump stalwart, is locked in a legal battle with Dominion Voting Systems, which is separately suing him and his company for libel over discredited 2020 electoral conspiracy theories.

MyPillow Inc. CEO Mike Lindell has escalated legal battle over his fraud allegations debunked in the 2020 election as his company sues Dominion Voting for $ 1.6 billion Systems Inc., which is separately suing him and his company for libel.

MyPillow sued Monday in federal court in Minnesota, where the company is based, doubling down on fraud allegations discredited by Lindells against Dominion, saying the negative impact of electronic voting systems on the 2020 election was significant.

The goal of the Dominions is to silence the debate; eliminate any challenge to the 2020 presidential election; and to annul and destroy anyone who denounces the work of the Dominions on behalf of the government in administering the elections, MyPillow said in its complaint.

Dominion sued Lindell and MyPillow in February in federal court in Washington, seeking $ 1.3 billion in damages. He claimed the pillow company increased sales by nearly 40%, echoing former President Donald Trump’s false claims that the election was rigged against him.

This is a baseless retaliation lawsuit brought by MyPillow in an attempt to distract from the harm it has caused to Dominion, Dominion attorney Stephen Shackelford said in a statement.

Lindell, a staunch supporter of the former president, has publicly supported a discredited conspiracy theory that Dominion changed Trump’s votes to tip the election to President Joe Biden. In its counter-action, MyPillow also seeks a court order prohibiting any further suppression of speech concerning the management of elections by the Dominions or the integrity of its voting systems.

The action is the latest in a series of lawsuits filed by voting machine companies demanding compensation from high-profile Trump supporters, including Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell and Fox News commentators, for public statements accusing them of electoral fraud.

MyPillow claims Dominion acted to illegally interrupt election debate, in violation of the First and 14th Amendments to the U.S. Constitution, and interfered with MyPillows’ economic benefit by making negative false statements about it .

The case is MyPillow v. US Dominion, 21-cv-1015, US District Court, District of Minnesota (Minneapolis).

