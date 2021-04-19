Covid: Narendra Modi pits ‘smashan’ against ‘kabristan’ in polarizing election speech in Uttar Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had opposed “smashan” to “kabristan” in a polarizing election speech in Uttar Pradesh. The coronavirus treats them the same, killing both Hindus and Muslims in large numbers.

The dead must line up not only at Lucknow’s two electric crematoriums – turned into smashans (traditional cremation grounds) by rows of burning pyres – but also in the city’s half-dozen kabristans (Muslim cemeteries).

On Monday, 44 graves were dug between 4 a.m. and late afternoon at Aishbagh Kabragah in the heart of Lucknow.

“I asked my family to send my lunch and dinner here. I won’t be able to go home in the next few days, if not in weeks, ”said Manjit Kushwaha, 40, a Hindu gravedigger who has been employed in Aishbagh for three years.

“The death toll that is coming has multiplied three to four times in the past six to seven days. We spoke to families – it’s clear most have died from Covid.

A Covid grave takes longer to dig because the government has specified that it should be between six and eight feet deep, unlike a normal grave four to five feet deep.

Cemetery warden Hafiz Mateen said: “Soon there will be no more space for more graves. We have never faced such a horrible situation. Relatives of the dead are forced to wait hours before their turn. “

The situation is the same in the cemeteries of Suppa, Nishatganj, Dalibagh and Khadra in Lucknow.

Hafiz Salimuddin, an employee of Suppa cemetery in Haidarganj locality, said: “From two to three a day, we receive a dozen bodies in 24 hours. Soon there will be no more space. “

Usman Ali Shah, guardian of Dalibagh cemetery, said: “From 20 bodies per month, we receive 20 bodies per week.”

Shah said the gravediggers, who used to load Rs 300 a grave, demanded between Rs 800 and Rs 1000.

A combined average of 140 bodies arrive each day at the city’s two crematoriums, which together can burn just 120 bodies a day. Their three electric incinerators have a combined maximum capacity of burning 72 bodies per day, while the rest are burned at stake. So the bodies accumulate.

Corruption does not seem to distinguish between smashan and “kabristan” either.

A relative of a deceased person, seeking anonymity, alleged that cemetery authorities were seeking bribes to provide space. “We paid 5,000 Rs and still had to wait three to four hours,” he said.

Tuhin Shekhar, who visited Baikunth Dham crematorium on Monday to attend a funeral for a neighbor, said: “You have to pay between 20,000 and 30,000 rupees to speed up the cremation. This includes Rs 7,500 for firewood to prepare a pyre, although Nagar Nigam officials say the total cost of firewood and other materials should not exceed Rs 4,500.

Modi had hissed at the distinction between the cremation floor and the cemetery during an Assembly campaign rally in Fatehpur on February 19, 2017.

“If a ‘kabristan’ is built in a village, a smashan should also be built there,” he said, suggesting that the state authorities at the time favored Muslims.

The state government, led by Modi’s party, appears to continue with the smashan-kabristan distinction. While the two crematorium complexes were fenced off on all sides with tin sheets – apparently to hide the ugly Covid truth from people – officials said there were no such plans for the cemeteries.

Muslims make up 28 percent of Lucknow’s 37 lakh population.