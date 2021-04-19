Cabinet reshuffle, observers: don’t let Jokowi recruit incompetent people: National Okezone





JAKARTA – Indonesian Institute of Science (LIPI) political observer and senior researcher Siti Zuhro commented on Joko Widodo-Maruf Amin’s cabinet reshuffle speech in the near future. If that happens, said Siti, the president Jokowi have to choose the right person. “Cabinet reshuffle is indeed the privilege of the president. People are only proposing that the ministry be occupied by the right people and capable of carrying out programs that are beneficial to the people,” he said, contacted by MNC. Portal Indonesia, Monday (19/4 / 2021). Siti explained, what is needed now is a cabinet capable of working for the people and the progress of Indonesia. Regarding the dynamics of the reshuffle in the near future, Siti said that according to the contextual needs and the timeframe, in particular the need to take into account the political aspects. “Because the minister is a political position, inevitably political considerations come to the fore. Even so, the president still has the flexibility to choose the ministers. Because in the end, whoever will be responsible for the performance of the government with the people is the President, ”said the woman who received a doctorate in political science from Curtin University, Perth, Australia. Siti reminded Jokowi not to choose ministers who have controversial personalities. Because, he continued, it would provoke controversy and resistance in the community. With the appointment of two new ministries, namely the Ministry of Investment and the Ministry of Education and Culture and Research and Technology several weeks ago, Siti asked President Jokowi to consider the right minister to fill the post. “The fate of education, research and innovation will be bad if it is not managed properly. Likewise, the ministry of investment must be led by the right people to be able to move the business forward. Indonesian economy, ”he said. Apart from that, the controversial issue of imports, Siti continued, must also be assessed. Because it can cause government mistrust in the future. This includes the politics and government that caused an uproar, particularly over the KSP’s involvement in the Democratic Extraordinary Congress (KLB) in Deliserdang last month. “In this age of disruption full of uncertainties, it is very wise for the president to think about the negative impacts that will occur if he recruits incompetent people,” concluded the woman born in Jember.

