Will Bill Barr spill the beans on Donald Trump?





Former Attorney General William Barr joins the squad of former Trump officials seeking to capitalize on the controversies that have turned them into household names. On Monday, three sources told Politico that Barr recently sold a book about his time as President of Donald Trump’s Justice Department. One of those familiar with the deal added that Barr had started working on it within the past two months; this will be his first book.

After fleeing the co-op, many former Trump officials see the publishing world as a logical next step. But not all receive a warm welcome. Given that Barr ended his reign on bad terms, refusing to side with the former presidents’ election fraud allegations, he is a more eligible candidate than some of his most loyal cohorts, never caring about his months and months of loyal stoogedom before that. I think [publishers] try to draw a line between those who operate in real life or who got off the train before it crashed and those who live at Trumpworld in an alternate reality, a person familiar with the industry told Politico. officials in the Trump administration.

For example, the initial attempts by Trump’s trade adviser Peter Navarros to sell a book would have been shot down, although Navarro was considered a lunatic before that, so it’s not as if Peter Navarro struggled to sell a book before administration, the source said at the outlet. Interest in a possible Jared Kushner tome is mixed, which may speak of his lack of change with his stepfather’s base. I don’t think he has much credibility with the audience of MAGA, where you need these books to sell like hot cakes, said an employee of the publishing company who expressed disinterest in the speech. from Kushners book. And then trying to post it as liberal torture pornography won’t work either.

A problem that hopeful authors are forced to face: the diminishing returns of books linked in any way to the former president. A number of Trumpworld insiders have already signed successful deals: Earlier this month, former Vice President Mike Pence agreed to a two-pound deal with Simon & Schuster estimated to be worth 3-4 million dollars, making him Trump’s longest-serving ex-official. to cash so far. Kellyanne Conway is said to be writing a salacious first-person memoir from the Trump era, with backstage gossip, presumably sucking much of the air from the proverbial play. Politico also reported that Judge Amy Coney Barrett, chosen by Trump’s Supreme Court, cleared a $ 2 million advance to write a book about why judges should remain impartial without irony. There will only be a few big administration books that will succeed, an editorial source told Politico. I think Trump is fading from national consciousness much faster than people expected.

