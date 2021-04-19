Not even the head of the World Health Organization trust its own investigators report on the origins of coronavirus pandemic. He has every reason to be skeptical: Chinese authorities and gullible WHO investigators have ardently avoided serious consideration of the possibility of the virus escaping a Wuhan laboratory. The report is less of a documented conclusion than a collection of opinions from the WHO team filtered through the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Neither the report nor the current WHO leadership can advance our overriding concern to prevent another pandemic.

Beijing essentially dictated the findings to the WHO when its officials visited China in January and February. At a press conference on February 9 in Beijing after the trip, WHO and China were on the same page labeling Laboratory origin theory as extremely unlikely while amplifying CCPs claims pandemic started outside China. Two days later in Geneva, the Director-General of the WHO mentionned all hypotheses would be considered. Nonetheless, the final report stuck to Beijing’s favorite line against the lab’s origin theory.

The origin of the pandemics in a Chinese laboratory is not, however, the work of conspiracy theorists; there is a body of circumstantial evidence to support it. Shi Zhengli, a senior scientist who studies coronaviruses at the Wuhan Institute of Virology and is referred to by colleagues as a batwoman, in February 2020 request if the virus came from the institute. Shia honesty has been replaced by Chinese propaganda amplifying various theories that the virus originated outside of China. Sadly, but unsurprisingly, some of these stories landed in the WHO report.

The WHO team also did not investigate the activities of the Wuhan Institute, preferring instead to believe the responses it received. Peter Daszak, WHO team member, admitted that the WHO team was not focusing on whether China had covered up the origins of the virus.

Laboratory accidents do occur, including China in 2004, and American diplomats reported In 2017-18, scientists at the Wuhan Institute of Virology were concerned about a severe shortage of properly trained technicians and investigators needed to safely operate this high-containment laboratory.

The theory of zoonotic origin, where humans were infected with bats or bats via an intermediate species, has even less circumstantial evidence. The report notes that more than eighty thousand samples of wildlife, livestock and poultry from thirty-one provinces in China have been tested for the virus and all results have been negative. Shi was originally confused that a coronavirus outbreak had emerged in Wuhan and not in the southern subtropical provinces where she had led China’s coronavirus surveillance efforts.

This is where the central problem with zoonotic theory lies: How does a virus travel long distances without infecting anyone along the way? The report suggests that it may have emerged via frozen food or other means from those southern provinces or outside of China. But it seems less believable than a virus escaping from a laboratory at Wuhanground Zero for the global pandemic.

The Biden administration is finally realizing that the WHO has spent more time helping and encouraging Beijing than protecting public health. State Secretary Antony Blinken voiced this frustration last month: we have real concerns about the methodology and process that [the WHO] report, including the fact that the Beijing government apparently helped draft it.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of WHO, rejected crucial elements of the report at the press conference announcing it. He specifically called for better access to data and rejected the reports’ conclusion that a lab leak was extremely unlikely. Tedros has categorically stated that all assumptions remain on the table. While the CEO deserves some credit for challenging the report, he did not go far enough. He should have expressed his concerns in writing or kept the report until it met the appropriate standards.

The report notes that there were 76,253 people between October and December 2019 with illnesses compatible with coronavirus disease. Beijing provided information on only 92 cases. About two hundred thousand blood donations are made in Wuhan each year; China has not given access to 2019 samples that could be tested for signs the virus was circulating before December 2019.

A truly independent investigation is needed to prevent the next pandemic. But Beijing will have to be more transparent and consent to a forensic investigation by the Wuhan laboratory. Continued pressure within the WHO could lead to a real investigation, but the Biden administration may have to resort to the United Nations Security Council to authorize the investigation. Even if China refuses this effort, we will not be worse off.

WHO needs new leadership. Tedros helped create this situation by not dealing more vigorously with Beijing from the start. The Biden administration is expected to work with like-minded countries to choose a new candidate for WHO director-general in next year’s elections.

The only thing the WHO report does is show how the organization has set out to please Beijing. It’s an important test for BidenXi Jinping to triumph if the WHO report stands. Worse yet, our efforts to find the origin of the pandemic are inextricably linked to our overarching public health mission: to prevent the next outbreak of a deadly and depleting disease on a global scale.

Anthony Ruggiero is a senior researcher at the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies (FDD), he previously served in the US government for over 19 years, most recently as senior director of the National Security Council for Counter-Proliferation and biodefense. Follow Anthony on Twitter @NatSecAnthony. FDD is a Washington, DC-based, non-partisan research institute that focuses on national security and foreign policy.

Image: Reuters

