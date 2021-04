No border survey for a very long time

Boris Johnson has said there will be no referendum on Irish reunification for a long, long time. The British Prime Minister has also insisted that his government try to sand down rather than remove the Northern Ireland protocol from the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement to get rid of the UK’s ridiculous internal trade barriers. Speaking to BBC Northern Irelands Spotlight for a special on the centenary of the founding of Northern Ireland, Taoiseach Michel Martin will also denounce a first Border poll as explosive and divisive. Mr Johnson told the show, which aired Tuesday night, that instead of Irish reunification, he would prefer the UK to collectively think about what it can do together. Describing himself as a proud trade unionist, he says he will celebrate the centenary this year, although he acknowledges that the nationalists felt left out most of the time. Mr Johnsons points out that he wants to change the Northern Ireland Protocol which places a de facto trade border for goods on the Irish Sea in order to prevent a hardening of the border in Ireland from frustrating trade unionists who are fighting to overthrow it. But he also warns of new measures, including a threat to invoke Article 16 to temporarily suspend the clause, if the EU continues to tightly control goods moving between Britain and the North. Checks had always been designed to be light, he said. Explosive referendum The withdrawal agreement specifically mentions the full place of the North in the British internal market, but the current arrangements are not in line with the agreement, concluded between London and Brussels, argued Mr Johnson. Mr Martin will tell the show that he expects a completely different political reality on the island in another century, while dismissing calls for an early reunification referendum as highly explosive and divisive. . Michel Martin in an image of the program

He will say that it is not useful to stipulate dates and that he much prefers to see meat on the bone, and for me, meat on the bone is a real commitment, real discussions, real opening. The Taoiseach will also argue that claims the protocol is tearing the UK apart are too dramatic, adding that trade unionists would initially work with him, before critics drowned out the voices of business, agriculture and education. who see its benefits. Spotlight commissioned a cross-border opinion poll for the special in which people are asked about the protocol’s abolition, the threat of a resurgence of violence and how long the North will stay in the UK.

