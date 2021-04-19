Pro-Jahangir Tareen lawmakers to meet PM Imran Khan: sources





PTI lawmakers who back the party’s former secretary general Jahangir Tareen are likely to meet with Prime Minister Imran Khan or the prime minister’s appointed committee this week, sources said on Monday.

Following the development, Tareen canceled a Wednesday dinner he was going to host at his residence, sources said, adding that the event was postponed after a green signal from the prime minister’s office.

Pro-Tareen lawmakers refused to meet with a committee formed by Prime Minister Imran Khan, insisting they wanted the Prime Minister to hear their reservations.

“Imran Khan is our captain, and we will present our grievances only to him,” lawmakers said, according to sources.

PTI lawmakers propose to leave the assemblies

Two days ago, PTI lawmakers offered to quit the assemblies to support party pillar Jahangir Tareen, at a meeting held at his Lahore residence.

Sources familiar with the meeting informed Geo News that more than 30 members of national and provincial assemblies attended the meeting and discussed the party’s upcoming roadmap, with a majority offering to step down.

According to the sources, the resignation offer has not been unanimously accepted by all lawmakers as an appropriate measure yet.

Lawmakers were of the opinion, however, that if the “injustices” against Tareen continue, then the option to resign from the assemblies must be exercised.

The sources said lawmakers also decided to contact other party members.

“ No involvement in pricing or the sugar mafia ”

Two days earlier, PTI chief Tareen said he had nothing to do with rising sugar prices or the sugar mafia.

Speaking to the media outside a banking court in Lahore, where Tareen and his son Ali Tareen obtained an extension of the interim bond until May 3, Tareen said there were constant discussions about the sugar mafia and the rise in the price of sugar.

“I have nothing to do with the increase in the price of sugar or the sugar mafia. No one has said anything about a sugar case against Jahangir Tareen,” he said.

He called on people to read the three FIRs against him, saying there was no mention of sugar in any of them or any claims.

“The three FIRs did not mention the rise in the price of sugar, but the FIRs took over things relating to my business eight to ten years ago,” Tareen said.

Tareen said a fictional story had been fabricated against him. “My documentation is clear and transparent. I pay my income tax every year. My family’s accounts and mine are with the taxpayers, ”he said.

“Ask any businessman,” the PTI leader said confidently, explaining that they [businessmen] Looks like if Jahangir Tareen isn’t the most transparent, then who is?

Tareen reiterated that an attempt was being made to tarnish his reputation.

He said everyone would find out the truth.

2020 sugar crisis and its investigation report

Prime Minister Imran Khan last year tasked the FIA ​​with investigating the sugar crisis across the country and finding out who benefited from it.

An FIA report released last year claimed that key PTI members were among those who had profited from the recent sugar crisis in the country.

Among those named in the FIA ​​report were Jahangir Tareen and a brother of then-Minister of National Food Security Khusro Bakhtiar.

According to the report, Tareen profited the most from the sugar crisis, followed by Bakhtiar’s brother.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos