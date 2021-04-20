In India, Narendra Modis government uses courts to attack civil rights

In June 1975, Prime Minister Indira Gandhi of India declared what has been called the emergency; it suspended the elections and imprisoned thousands of political opponents. The same year, Indira Jaising, a lawyer in Bombay, created the Workers Law Center, to represent the striking railway workers whose agitation had helped provoke Gandhi. I was from the Midnights Children generation, Jaising recalled recently, referring to Salman Rushdies. iconic novel about the birth of independent India in 1947. Jaising was six years old at the time of independence, and as a law student at the University of Bombay she imbibed the idealism of the India’s ambitious new constitutional experiment on rights-based democracy. diverse subcontinent. Even after the Partition catastrophe, the most serious threat seemed to be poverty and inequality. I really thought all my challenges were going to be about the social and economic rights of marginalized communities, Jaising told me. There was this feeling that as long as you work on these poverty issues India will be fine.

It did not quite come to fruition. Poverty and inequality are still monumental challenges, but Indian democracy itself has deteriorated in ways that Jaising had not anticipated. She is now eighty years old and still active in public interest law, but when we spoke by phone recently, she was conducting a criminal investigation against herself and Anand Grover, her lawyer and her husband. Their case is one of many apparently arbitrary punitive investigations that, in recent years, the Hindu-nationalist administration of Prime Minister Narendra Modis Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies have opened against civil rights defenders. Navely or not, Jaising told me, this was the first time I realized that for pleading in court you may face retaliation. She added: It is very important for authoritarians to attack lawyers because you are also attacking the right to legal representation.

Last September, Amnesty International suspended its operations in India because Rajat Khosla, the group’s senior research director, described as an attack of attacks, intimidation and harassment by the government in a very systematic way. Human Rights Watch, in its 2020 survey in India, described a series of politically motivated cases … against human rights defenders, student activists, academics, opposition leaders and critics. Journalists, too, have been arrested, threatened and beaten by crowds or by the police for reporting on governments’ management of COVID-19. Freedom House, an NGO that promotes democracy, recently downgraded its ranking of India from free to partially free, citing a multi-year model in which the Hindu nationalist government and its allies have presided over escalating violence and discriminatory policies against the country’s large Muslim minority, while by also continuing a crackdown on expressions of dissent by the media, academics, civil society groups and protesters.

Indira Gandhis Emergency shocked but also galvanized India, Jaising told me, noting that the emergency was written on paper. You could fight it. You could go to court. Modis’ emerging autocracy, made possible by his immense personal popularity, spread like a choking fog. It is much more subtle, Jaising said, affecting all sectors of society, government, states. She added, I can’t fight an undeclared emergency.

In 1981 Jaising and Grover founded the Lawyers Collective, which absorbed the work of the Workers’ Center and continued to represent victims of the Bhopal disaster in 1984, in which hundreds of thousands of people were exposed to a toxic gas leak from a pesticide. plant operated by an Indian subsidiary of Union Carbide. Over the past few years, the Collective has grown to work on women’s rights, the HIV crisis in India and public access to medicines. Jaising served for a time in a center-left coalition government, led by the Congress Party, which Modis BJP defeated in 2014. After this election, the government opened reviews of his practice and a finally suspended the license which granted the Collective the authorization to receive foreign donations. In 2019, the police raided the offices of the Collectives and the Jaisings residence. Since then, the tax authorities have indicated that they are under investigation by the Collective on suspicion of money laundering, due to the funding it receives from international donors, such as the Ford Foundation and the ‘Open Society Foundations. (Ministry of Finance and Home Office spokespersons declined to comment.) Jaising said the funds are used to pay salaries for herself and for staff members, with the approval of donors, and that the allegations of money laundering are politically motivated and without merit.

Indian governments have long used complicated tax and police investigations to put pressure on political opponents. Yet as Modi consolidated his power, his government’s attacks on civil society have exceeded any imposed since the emergency. As in Russia, China, Turkey and elsewhere, it is easy to defend such tactics on nationalist grounds, targeting the supposedly nefarious influence of international donors. In 2018, the Indian Parliament passed an amendment to the Foreign Contributions Act (Regulations), 2010, to tighten restrictions on non-profit organizations that receive donations from abroad. The following year, Modi was elected, and in 2020 his BJP majority in parliament passed amendments that Human Rights Watch said add onerous government oversight and effectively ban foreign funding for small non-governmental organizations.

India and the United States are very different countries, but they are both great pluralistic democracies, and for a decade or more the two nations have seen each other as vital allies against China. US presidents have repeatedly celebrated the alliance. India in the 21st century is a natural partner of the United States, because we are brothers in the cause of human freedom, said George W. Bush during a visit there in 2006. Four years later, Barack Obama told the Indian Parliament: I firmly believe that the relationship between the United States and Indonesia, based on our common interests and common values, will be one of the defining partnerships of the 21st century.

In February 2020, as the coronavirus swept through China, Donald Trump also visited India. He praised the country as a miracle of democracy, but seemed at least as impressed with Bollywood, cricket and the tallest statue in the world. (He honors the late politician Sardar Patel.) Trump celebrated Modi uncritically, saying: Everyone loves him, but I’ll tell you this: he’s very tough. In the aftermath of the Trump presidency, a US foreign policy based on the idea that democracies will defeat autocrats in the long-term strategy adopted by President Joe Biden in his first publication. national security strategycan be easily questioned, as Biden himself acknowledges. It is a battle between the usefulness of democracies in the 21st century and autocracies, he said last month. We have to prove that democracy works.

This project starts at home, of course, and at a time when the state of Georgia has banned the unauthorized supply of water to voters stranded in long lines on Election Day, Washington is hardly in a position to do the lesson to India on betraying its constitutional ideals. It’s hard to deny the recent parallel paths the two countries have taken: the election of an autocratic populist who undermines institutions, the mobilization of the leader’s virulent allies on social media, and the disruption of democratic norms long considered to be it goes without saying. But, unfortunately for India, Modi enjoys far greater popularity than Trump ever did.

In any event, India has long ignored international pressure on national issues, and the Modis administration is the most fiercely nationalist the independent nation has ever had. Milan Vaishnav, Principal Investigator at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, wrote recently in Foreign Affairs that the Biden administration’s strategy against China and Russia may assume that an adoption of democracy at home and abroad is essential, but that the administration is unlikely to raise shared values ​​above its main interest of enlisting India in a geopolitical pact against China. India’s democratic renewal must therefore ultimately come from within.

I asked Jaising how, or if, Modis’ bossy race could be overcome. Ideally, it should end in a political defeat of how Trumps’ race ended, she said. But I don’t see that happening. The reason is that this leader has entered the brains of a large majority of people … He has hypnotized an entire country into the collective hatred and alteration of the Muslim community.

Jaising invested his faith in the resilience of Indian justice, perhaps with optimism. I see young lawyers defending the civil and political rights of human rights defenders, and this is a cause for hope. The day we spoke, she was preparing to become lead counsel in a new case, challenging the use of spyware to target Indian activists. I’m eighty, she reminded me, in a tone that evoked both lament and pride. There is no option. The only way to live is to fight.