A Trump appearance doesn’t come cheap: nearly $ 11,000 for Sarah Sanders’ March event

Great campaign weekend with a surprise appearance at one of my events by President Trump! pic.twitter.com/mn81i9AbsU

– Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) March 15, 2021

Donald Trump may be gone, but Republicans pay a lot to honor him, including a Republican candidate for governor of Arkansas.

The Washington Post reported on April 9:

On Thursday evening, the Mar-a-Lago Club hosted a dinner party for more than 100 people, hosted by a group of conservative activists, at which club owner former President Donald Trump spoke for over one hour. On Friday, the club was booked again, for a lunch fundraiser for the benefit of Senator Marco Rubio (R-Fla.).

Arkansas gubernatorial candidate Sarah Sanders and Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) Are also hosting fundraisers at the club this weekend. And on Saturday night, the Republican National Committee booked Mar-a-Lago for a banquet of 400 people. The price of this dinner: over $ 100,000, according to a person involved in the planning.

The GOP is still the Donald Trump party. The clearest proof of this: He’s still figuring out ways to pay Donald Trump’s money.

Since Trump stepped down, at least six Republican candidates have held fundraisers at the properties of former Florida presidents. This weekend, at least six more events will be hosted by groups allied with the GOP.

We noted ahead of the Sarah Huckabee Sanders mid-March fundraiser held at Mar a Lago, to which guests were treated to an appearance by the man Sanders lied about.

With the filing of his first quarter financial report, we now know what Sanders paid Trump for the night in Florida, nearly $ 11,000. She had other expenses, including travel and the like, but a clot of some $ 35,000 in contributions from Florida residents on March 13 indicates the event ended in darkness.

Sanders had another event in Mar a Lago in April, but those expenses and cash transfers won’t be available until the next quarterly report.

