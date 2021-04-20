Prime Minister Imran Khan is a polarizing figure, creating a wedge in society: Ahsan Iqbal





Ahsan Iqbal, senior manager of PML-N. Photo: FileAhsan Iqbal says Prime Minister Imran Khan is a “polarizing figure” who is creating a wedge in society. According to the Prime Minister’s claim against Nawaz Sharif that he did not protest Salman Rushdie’s blasphemous book during his tenure is baseless because the book was published in 1988 when Nawaz Sharif took over in 1990. Imran Khan would have to admit that running a country is beyond his [capacity] and he is not fit for this job.

PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal said on Monday that Prime Minister Imran Khan is a “polarizing figure” who is creating a wedge in society.

Iqbal was referring to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech earlier today in which he accused PML-N Supreme Nawaz Sharif of remaining silent when Salman Rushdie’s blasphemous book was published.

The prime minister said that despite being prime minister at the time, Nawaz Sharif had failed to register a protest on behalf of Pakistan in international forums against the disrespectful book.

Refusing the Prime Minister’s assertion, Iqbal, speaking on Geo News program “Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath”, said the blasphemous book was published in 1988 when Nawaz Sharif became Prime Minister of Pakistan in 1990, therefore, the Prime Minister’s accusations were unfounded.

“When the head of state is a polarizing figure who always creates a rift in society, then no [man], no party or leader can single-handedly solve these problems in the country, ”said Iqbal, referring to recent violent protests across the country and subsequent clashes between a banned religious organization and the police.

“During such times, we need unification to bring the nation together instead of dividing it further,” he said.

He went on to say that he was “convinced” that the ruling PTI-led government would “further polarize society” and exploit resources as long as it remained in power.

“Imran Khan should admit that running a country is beyond his [capacity] and he is not suitable for this job, “he said.” The only solution to this country’s problems is free and fair elections. For God’s sake, have mercy on this country and step down from your office instead of pushing the country into the quicksand of trouble. “

Iqbal also said that if Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government was serious about solving the problems, then it would have taken the issue of expelling a country’s ambassador to parliament instead of making ad hoc decisions without consultation.

‘Violent protests in Pakistan will make no difference for France’

Earlier today, Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke about the recent spate of violence in the country and said vandalizing our property would yield no benefit.

Detailing the loss of life, number of people injured and damage to property during the protests, the prime minister said the TLP believes it is the only party in the country to love the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

“The government has been negotiating with the TLP for two and a half months,” the prime minister said, adding that the party had already staged protests but it had made no difference to France.

“I know the West better than anyone, so I also know how to handle the problem,” the prime minister stressed, adding that vandalizing our own property, killing and injuring our own people would make no difference for France.

He then spoke about the government’s strategy to fight Islamophobia. The Prime Minister explained how he raised the issue in various international forums, including the United Nations, and also wrote to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg about it.

The prime minister said the government believes in approaching the leaders of all Muslim nations so that a collective strategy can be formulated to deal with Islamophobia.

Citing the example of how European nations came together to strengthen laws regarding the Holocaust and criminalize its denial, he said Muslim nations should also work collectively to eradicate the Islamophobia that is practiced in the West in the name freedom of expression.

The Prime Minister also appealed to religious scholars in Pakistan and said the violent protests and clashes with the police would only hurt the country and provide fodder for Indian websites and other enemies of the state. to take advantage of the situation.

“We must all unite and thank Allah for His mercy,” the prime minister said. “We have faced the coronavirus situation in the country and steered our economy towards improvement. Let us not sabotage this process by holding the country hostage to violence.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos