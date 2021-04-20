Ukrainian tensions reignite the Russo-Turkish battle on the waterway | Voice of America





ISTANBUL – Russia continues to strengthen its naval presence in the Black Sea, and The Sunday Times newspaper, citing British naval sources, said Britain is also deploying two warships to bolster NATO’s presence, so that tensions over Ukraine escalate. Access to the Black Sea is via the Bosphorus and Dardanelles waterways, controlled by the Montreux Convention of 1936. Retired Turkish Ambassador Mithat Rende, a maritime law analyst, said the current tensions underscore the importance of treaties. Maritime powers, which are not riparian states, have limited access to the Black Sea, “Rende said.” Due to the limited tonnage each country cannot keep more than thirty thousand tonnage capacity in the Black Sea and for a period of only 21 days. It is therefore probably desirable that some countries, like the United States, have an alternative to Montreux. “ Earlier this month, reports said Russian President Vladimir Putin had urged his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan to ensure that NATO fully complies with the Montreux Convention. Huseyin Bagci, of the Ankara Foreign Policy Institute, said Moscow sees the convention as the key to Russian hegemony over the Black Sea. It is (the) only way that makes the Black Sea at the same time a Russian Sea, because the Russian Navy dominates there, “Bagci said.” And American warships are limited there. And so, it’s good for Russia to have Montreux, maybe more than Turkey. But the future of the 80-year-old convention could be called into question. Turkish advertisement extolled the virtues of the Istanbul Canal, which would run parallel to the Bosphorus, providing faster and safer passage for ships. The canal, which is due to start in the coming months, worries Moscow. Erdogan said this month that the canal was not covered by Montreux, opening the door to potential unlimited use by nations’ warships. Turkey-Russia relations analyst Zaur Gasimov of the University of Bonn said the Montreux deliberations gave Ankara sway over Moscow. The Montreux agreement and the way Turkey is treating it, which also gives Ankara a new possibility to promote its interests in its interaction with Russia, “Gasimov said.” It also gives Ankara some leverage to influence the situation and the dynamics around the Black Sea. region and even deepen cooperation with the United States. But the Erdogans plan faces a pushback. More than 100 retired Turkish admirals issued a statement this month, defending Montreux, saying it guaranteed Turkish control over the Bosphorus. Turkish authorities have placed the admirals under investigation, accusing them of threatening the government.

