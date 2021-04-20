The Bidens stock exchange crushes the assets





WASHINGTON, DC – April 14: US President Joe Biden speaks from the Treaty Room at the White House … [+] on the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan on April 14, 2021 in Washington, DC. President Biden has announced his intention to withdraw all remaining US troops from Afghanistan by September 11, 2021, the final step towards ending the Americas’ longest war. (Photo by Andrew Harnik-Pool / Getty Images)

Getty Images

As markets are down 0.4% to 1.1% today, the Dow and S&P 500 closed at historic highs on Friday and the NASDAQ was only 0.3% from its high. In one of President Trumps’ favorite measures of success, President Bidens’ post-election stock market gains beat Trumps’ five-month-plus equivalent returns. In fact, the Bidens crushed Trumps, continuing a trend that happened until the end of 2020.

The three major indices, the Dow 30 Industrials, the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ, all generated larger percentage increases between their respective election days and mid-April. Bidens’ outperformance includes from election day November 3 and the Friday after the election as the race was only triggered on weekends. Bidens returns also beat Trumps from January 19, the day before their inauguration.

Using returns from when the election was called in favor of Bidens through mid-April versus when Trump was called the winner in mid-April 2017, the Dow, S&P 500 and NASDAQ rose 9.2%, 10.4% and 6.4% more under Biden, respectively.

The Dow had the best performance for Biden compared to other indices

On Tuesday of 2016, the election was held between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, the Dow 30 Industrials closed at 18333. The Index responded positively to the victory of Trumps, called the same evening, and continued to rise until mid-December to stabilize until early February.

From Tuesday November 8, closure: up from 2121 or 11.6% From January 19 (the day before the inauguration): up by 721 or 3.7%

Dow 30 Industrial Index

StockCharts.com

On Tuesday of the election between Trump and Biden, the index closed at 28,323. It also rose the next three days with Biden leading but was not called. However, on the Monday following the election, the index was called up and kept rising.

From Tuesday 3 November, closing: up 6,721 or 24.5% From Friday 6 November, closing: up 5,877 or 20.8% From 19 January (the day before the inauguration): up 3270 or 10.6%

Dow 30 Industrial Index

StockCharts.com

The S&P 500 had the biggest outperformance of Bidens against Trump

Trump saw a smaller gain in the S&P 500 versus the Dow 30. It has risen 8.9% since his election day and only 2.9% since his inauguration until mid-April 2017.

From Tuesday November 8, closing: + 189 or 8.9% From January 19 (the day before the inauguration): + 65 or 2.9%

S&P 500 Index

StockCharts.com

Between the Bidens election and last Friday, the returns of the S&P 500 were very similar to the Dows. Bidens’ market returns were again significantly above assets.

From Tuesday 3 November, closing: increase of 816 or 24.2% From Friday 6 November, closing: increase of 676 or 19.3% From 19 January (the day before the inauguration): increase of 387 or 10.2%

S&P 500 Index

StockCharts.com

NASDAQ was the best index trumps the best index but was still below Bidens

The post-election period in mid-April saw the NASDAQ with the best-performing index for Trump, at 11.8%.

From Tuesday November 8, closing: + 612 or 11.8% From January 19 (the day before the inauguration): + 265 or 4.8%

Nasdaq Index

StockCharts.com

However, even though NASDAQ was Bidens’ worst performing index, it still rose 6.4% more than Trumps.

From Tuesday November 3, closing: up 2,892 or 25.9% from Friday November 6, closing: up 2,157 or 18.1% from January 19 (the day before the inauguration): up 855 or 6.5%

Note that the 6.4% outperformance is due to the rounding of the 6.36% delta of the two returns.

Nasdaq Index

StockCharts.com

