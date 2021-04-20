Chinese state media remains silent on Taiwan as Beijing seeks dialogue with US





BEIJING – Ambassador Hideo Tarumi, a veteran of China, sat at the Japanese Embassy in Beijing awaiting the appeal. Japan and the United States had explicitly referred to Taiwan – a third diplomatic rail for Beijing – in a statement by a top leader for the first time in more than five decades. But the call to summon Tarumi never came. China’s state-run Central Television did not broadcast any prime-time coverage of Friday’s summit between Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and President Joe Biden. The People’s Daily newspaper, a spokesperson for the Communist Party, only published one article on Saturday describing the words of a spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry who replied to the statement. Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin reiterated this view at a regular press conference on Monday, declaring that “Taiwan is an inalienable part of Chinese territory” and calling on Washington and Tokyo to “immediately cease to exist. interfere in China’s internal affairs and harm China’s interests ”. Yet Beijing’s response to this statement, calling for peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, has otherwise been unusually muffled. Beijing generally strongly opposes perceived encroachments on “fundamental interests” like Taiwan. China summoned the Japanese ambassador in 2014 after the United States confirmed that the Tokyo-administered Senkaku Islands – which Beijing claims and calls the Diaoyu – are covered by the security treaty between the two allies. The relatively low-key response suggests that China is seeking to avoid straining relations with the United States and Japan ahead of climate talks and the next 100th anniversary of the Communist Party. The United States is the biggest potential stumbling block for Chinese President Xi Jinping as he seeks an unusual five-year third term and his country recovers from the coronavirus pandemic faster than any other major country. Xi hopes to buy time to ensure a smooth progression through a series of high-profile events – the 100th anniversary of the founding of modern China on July 1, the Winter Olympics in Beijing next February and the Communist once every five years. Party Congress in 2022. Beijing also sees the setting for an ongoing dialogue with Washington on climate change. U.S. climate envoy John Kerry met with his Chinese counterpart Xie Zhenhua last week to discuss the issue in Shanghai, the city where the two countries signed the 1972 communiqué ending their hostile relationship. Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng – the No.7 official of the Communist Party and a member of the Politburo Standing Committee, the party’s main decision-making body – spoke to Kerry via a video link during the visit, and the two parties were able to produce a joint declaration on the climate crisis. As a sign of Beijing’s confidence that the talks will continue despite tensions between the two sides, Hong Kong newspaper Sing Tao Daily reported on Monday that Xi is expected to attend the United States’ climate summit this week. China intends to use these channels of dialogue for issues beyond climate change. A Communist Party source said Beijing plans to address the seven issues raised at last month’s US-China meeting in Alaska for future discussions. These include not only climate change, but also reopening consulates closed under the previous US administration, easing visa restrictions and cooperation at Group of 20 meetings. tensions.







