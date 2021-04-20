



Match preview for IR vs GOR Dream11 contest:

FanCode Portugal T10 League Game 29 will be played between Indian Royals (IR) and Gorkha 11 (GOR) at Estdio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo on April 2 at 10 p.m. IST.

GOR are in stunning form this season, having won their last five games and are the team to beat. IR had a bad start to the campaign, but with two wins at the trot they got back into shape.

IR vs GOR Dream11 prediction:

Looking at GOR’s formidable form, they would certainly start off as favorites against the IR as well.

Weather report:

Clear skies are expected with cold conditions as the temperature can drop to as low as 9 degrees. The humidity can be around 63%, but there will be a strong breeze blowing at around 21 km / h.

Pitch report:

The field is expected to become difficult for the stick as time goes on, with any score above 85 supposed to be competitive.

Probable game IR XI:

Harmolak Singh (sem.), Amandeep Singh, Jaswinder Kumar, Dhiraj Minhas, Jasbinder Singh (c), Sukhwinder Singh, Sourabh Sandhu, Muhammad Saad Ansari, Faisal Riaz, Ishwar Singh, Syed Ali Naqi.

GOR Probable game XI:

A Alam, A Andani, R Bhardwaj, S Ghimire (sem), S Matta, A Naseem, Mohammad Siraj Nipo, Manjit Singh, Jagroop Singh, M Thapa (c), Imran Khan Jr.

IR Team vs GOR Dream11 for Head-to-Head and Little League:

Muhammad Saad Ansari, S Ghimire, A Andani, A Alam, Jaswinder Kumar, Mohammad Siraj Nipo, Imran Khan Jr., M Thapa, Sukhwinder Singh, S Matta, Syed Ali Naqi.

Captain: Mohammad Siraj Nipo

Mohammad Siraj Nipo has been one of the best all-around players in the tournament as he scored 87 points and also picked up nine wickets for GOR. It will be one of the best choices of harbor master’s office.

Vice-Captain: Imran Khan Jr.

Imran Khan Jr. has arguably been GOR’s best batsman with 120 runs this season and has also played with six wickets so far. He will be a fantastic choice for a vice-captain.

IR Team vs GOR Dream11 for Mega League:

Muhammad Saad Ansari, S Ghimire, A Andani, A Alam, Jaswinder Kumar, Mohammad Siraj Nipo, Imran Khan Jr., M Thapa, Sukhwinder Singh, R Bhardwaj, Syed Ali Naqi.

Captain: In Andani

A Andani was GOR’s top running scorer in the tournament with 177 points including two fifty. He will be a great captain option.

Vice-captain: Jaswinder Kumar

Jaswinder Kumar had a brilliant impact on the IR as he scored 37 points and picked 4 wickets already in just 2 games. He will be an exciting choice of vice-captain.

Team IR vs GOR Ballebaazi for the Classic League:

Muhammad Saad Ansari, S Ghimire, A Andani, A Alam, Jaswinder Kumar, Mohammad Siraj Nipo, Imran Khan Jr., M Thapa, Sukhwinder Singh, S Matta, Syed Ali Naqi.

Captain: Mohammad Siraj Nipo

Mohammad Siraj Nipo has been one of the best all-around players in the tournament as he scored 87 points and also picked up nine wickets for GOR. It will be one of the best choices of harbor master’s office.

Vice-captain: A Andani

A Andani was GOR’s top running scorer in the tournament with 177 points including two fifty. He will be a great option as a vice-captain.

