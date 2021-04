A series of state assets managed by Trah Soeharto seized by Jokowi

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is preparing to seize the assets managed by former President Soeharto. Not only Taman Mini Indonesia Indah (TMII), but also the Granadi building and Villa Megamendung. Jokowi is arguably the president who dared to take action to seize and manage these assets. The reason is that for decades this was ignored by the country’s former rulers. The takeover of the assets of Taman Mini was announced in Presidential Regulation (Perpres) No. 19 of 2021 regarding the takeover of the management of TMII issued by President Joko Widodo. TMII was run for 44 years by the Harapan Kita Foundation for 44 years, an institution founded by the wife of the second President of the Republic of Indonesia, Tien Soeharto, by Presidential Decree (Keppres) 51 of 1977. As part of this takeover, the Indonesian Miniature Garden continues to operate as usual. However, the Harapan Kita Foundation must provide a management report to the transition team within three months. “During the transition period, TMII continues to operate. The staff are working normally, receiving financial rights and facilities as usual, nothing has changed. And later, of course, we engage with our transition team to give them the task of thinking about management innovation and well-being. “Said Secretary of State Pratikno, quoted on Tuesday (20/04/2021). The General Directorate of State Assets, Ministry of Finance, noted that TMII’s land assets were worth IDR 20.5 trillion. The value of other assets, such as buildings owned by 10 ministries / institutions, museums and 31 pavilions owned by local government, is still being calculated. The government is furious because TMII’s assets have never deposited state non-tax revenue (PNBP), even though taxes are still being paid. It is hoped that after becoming government property, it will be able to contribute to state revenues. “State revenues are two-tax and non-tax. So far, the PNBP has never been deposited,” DJKN state property manager Encep Sudarwan said last week. In addition, Encep said that later TMII will be managed by BUMN, where the greatest opportunity will be given to PT Taman Wisata Candi Borobudur, Prambanan and Ratu Boko (TWC). However, so far, there are still management options available to the Indonesian Tourism Development Corporation (Persero) or the Indonesian Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC). “The State Secretariat at the Ministry is not an expert in the field of tourism to manage TMII, so it will cooperate with BUMN. We will see later, but it is likely that TWC,” Encep said. However, so far there has been no official decision. Likewise, the proposals for the submission of the TMII management plan by the two parties. Our Harapan Foundation never pays PNBP because in Presidential Decree 51 of 1977, the issue of PNBP was not regulated. According to Encep, if it has been taken over, it will be clear that the contribution of the PNBP is linked to the contribution to the use of state property.

