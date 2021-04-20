Bitter pill: Narendra Modi government must spend to save lives

India is now firmly in the fierce grip of another Covid wave. New daily cases, which topped the previous high in early April to double in just 11 days, are moving above two lakh in the middle of the month; positivity rates are still accelerating. Extrapolating these facts for another fortnight, a month or more is frightening. But that’s exactly what needs to be done to respond to this new health and economic emergency – assume the worst-case scenarios and plan for them. If the United States of America could see two new rampant cases per day for a month and a half (December-mid-January) and nearly six lakh deaths so far, the same is not unimaginable elsewhere, including in India. More frightening and depressing are the daily observations and reports of health facility failures, unable to cope with testing capabilities, oxygen and drug shortages, overflowing crematoria and the migrants’ second flight to safety. . There is no point in cheering up on shortcomings, complacency and quackery beliefs. There is also no time to hesitate about the necessary expenses for what is a real emergency. Or worry about the risks involved. What must be done must be done. The following will also need to be addressed.

It is increasingly evident that various state and local authorities will soon have no choice but to shut down activities, venues and more to deal with this frightening surge. Public learning and adjustments to the virus over a year of its existence have clearly failed to restrict, mask or limit mobility, necessary or not. Vaccination, failing due to poor planning and lack of foresight, does not allow rapid passage; it is not an immediate solution to the emergency situation the country is currently facing. Even the UK, the earliest to start vaccination and next to Israel in terms of population coverage (48% and 62%, respectively), had lockout intervals to check for the spread of the virus. Lockouts of varying intensity and duration have been the main resort in repeated waves of Covid-19 in other countries as well. India is in a much worse condition.

In the meantime, the government must get back to the drawing board. On the pandemic front, it is very clear that investments in building new and / or additional capacity last year – hospitals, special Covid facilities, testing labs and the like – have been significantly less than the spread. of the Covid-19 fire. Their inadequacy in metropolitan cities, which carried the initial weight of Covid-19 and where maximum capacities were created, is evident by widening borders, curfews and closures. It is therefore necessary to quickly carry out an emergency scaling of the latter in the time saved thanks to the locks. This must be complemented by an increase in the production and capacity of oxygen, drugs, other supplies and vaccines; where possible, imports should be the first choice. The recruitment and qualification of paramedics to deal with emerging shortages is also essential.

We must also tackle the new economic impact of the pandemic on the income of businesses and households. Here, it is important to consider that this is a second successive income shock in just one year, the first coming at the peak of a three-year deceleration in aggregate income to 4.2% over the course of the year. year ending in March 2020 before the arrival of Covid. So no, the economy is not in a better position this time around compared to a year ago – the worst April-June 2020 slowdown has passed, but the damage it inflicted has yet to be recouped . The performance from April to June 2021 will worsen compared to the previous quarter (January-March). Prolonged economic hardships and stresses can permanently overwhelm affected vulnerable populations and, consequently, the country as a whole. Insufficient repair is simply unacceptable.

While it is good that the government has swiftly extended and broadened the coverage of existing emergency credit line guarantees and certain other measures, these do not address the new damage to employment and income. MGNREGA, which is one of the channels for this type of support, is limited to the rural segment. The government must also reach urban areas quickly; after more than a year of the pandemic, expressing the challenges and difficulties of such awareness-raising cannot be an excuse – if solutions have not yet been thought out, consumption must still be supported at the risk of leaks. This applies in particular to personal and other services, involving public interaction that has yet to recover from the effects of the first round foreclosure, which is visible in the patchy economic normalization after reopening six months ago.

That brings us to the economics of it all – the extra expense requirements. This is undoubtedly difficult given the unfavorable state of public finances and debt. It is not without risk either. The inevitable result will be an increase in deficit financing and an increase in public debt. It will also have consequences – market reactions and macroeconomic instability. There will be the temptation in some quarters to embrace debt monetization. This is undesirable given the extremely high level of debt (90% of GDP) and the unfortunate context: coincidence of the rise in domestic inflation due to the pandemic and the external (acceleration of growth commodity prices); increased challenge of divergent growth trajectories of advanced economies; the fiscal stimulus in the United States and the risks arising from unexpected changes in its monetary policy. These pose serious macroeconomic problems that could snowball with the adoption of this path.

The correct and responsible way is for the government to act quickly and do everything to gain credibility: prepare and share a credible medium-term debt repayment plan; if establishing its commitment requires the establishment of a separate monitoring and evaluation body, then do so. And he must be prepared to compromise on medium-term growth prospects in the process.

There is no doubt that the nascent economic recovery, which was steadily gaining in strength a month ago, will suffer setbacks of unknown magnitude, leading to lower tax revenues. Analysts have already started to lower growth forecasts for this year. But the virus is no exception to predictions. The only course right now is spending to save lives and alleviate suffering – even the most resilient abilities can sink into despair with constant, repeated blows. We will have to face the economic consequences.

The author is a macroeconomist